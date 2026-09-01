There's One Thing Rutgers Football Must Do for a Successful Season

Rutgers Football begins the season ranked No. 68 in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). With 82 FBS teams projected to play in a postseason matchup, an optimistic Scarlet Knights fan would tell you that puts Rutgers squarely in play for a lower bowl appearance. For Rutgers, that puts them in the bottom tier of the Big Ten conference with the likes of Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, and Michigan State.

ESPN’s FPI uses an algorithm to predict a team's future success by running thousands of simulations based on many factors, including the overall roster, recruiting rankings, returning production, coaching, and strength of schedule. While Rutgers returns three All-American candidates on a potentially electric offense, in all-world receiver KJ Duff, bruising running back Antwan Ryamond, and freakishly strong offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah, it's the other side of the ball that drags the Scarlet Knights down the FPI.

Rutgers trotted out a defense under co-defensive coordinators, Robb Smith and Zach Sparber last season that set new lows in a program historically known for achieving them. Only nine teams gave up more yards per game than the staggering 432.8 yards yielded by the Scarlet Knights. Head coach Greg Schiano completely overhauled the defensive coaching staff this past offseason, bringing in not one, but two former head coaches - Travis Johansen from South Dakota to lead the defense and Joe Woodley from Drake to coach the edge rushers.

Needless to say, after a disastrous 2025 on the defensive side of the ball, where players often looked confused, didn't know their assignments, and couldn't seal off the edge, the hope in Piscataway this season is that Rutgers takes a giant step forward as it looks to return to a bowl game.

Does Making a Bowl Make for a Successful Season?

This question gets debated by Rutgers fans often. The short answer is no. While many fans will be satisfied with a 6-6 season and a bowl game during the holidays, improving by one win from a five-and-seven record in 2025 is hardly cause for celebration for a head coach now entering season No. 7 in his second stint at Rutgers, and clearly feeling the pressure to show progress in the win column.

No, for Rutgers to have a successful 2026, they not only must exceed the preseason expectations of mediocrity, with most college football predictions putting them at 5-7 or 6-6, but they must also accomplish something they haven't done since 2009.

Rutgers Must Finally End The Streak

When Rutgers defeated No. 23 South Florida, 31-0, in 2009, little did even the most pessimistic fans suspect that they would follow up that ranked win with 43 consecutive losses. No, that's not a misprint and includes the infamous game against a ranked Illinois squad when Schiano decided to ice a kicker kicking into 40mph winds in freezing weather. After his kicker missed badly after the timeout was called, Illinois coach Brett Bielema sent the offense back out on the field, where they completed a stunning touchdown pass with seconds remaining.

Being in the Big Ten means no shortage of opportunities against ranked opponents, the first one for Rutgers likely being the USC Trojans on September 19th at home. They'll also likely face ranked opponents later in the season against reigning national champs Indiana, Michigan, and Penn State. If Rutgers really wants to show fans progress and take a huge step forward, that includes upsetting a major power.

While it may not seem fair to base the success of a team's season on one ranked victory, in the case of head coach Schiano, who may be coaching for his job, and a long downtrodden program looking to climb out of the conference's cellar, it certainly is reasonable. And hey, wouldn't it be refreshing to see Scarlet Knights fans get to rejoice like other heavy underdogs and storm the field at SHI Stadium, getting to finally bask in the role of giant-killers after so many seasons of futility?

We'll know soon enough.