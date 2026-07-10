Where Rutgers Football Lands in ESPN's 2026 FPI Rankings

Rutgers enters 2026 ranked No. 68 in ESPN's Football Power Index

The Scarlet Knights check in at No. 68 in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index for the 2026 college football season as the program heads into fall camp under the direction of Greg Schiano. Using projected season results, Rutgers anticipates a record of 6-6 or 5-7. They have a 62.3% chance of becoming bowl eligible and a 2.8% chance to win the Big Ten Conference.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) has released the latest numbers for each Big Ten team ahead of the start of the season. For Rutgers, they have the team in the middle tier of the conference. ESPN’s FPI is a type of metric that can be used to predict how a team will perform in the future. The calculations include the strength of the roster, recruiting, returning production, coaching, and even the team’s schedule. The result is run through thousands of simulations to come up with an estimated performance for the season.

Rutgers' head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing. 221112 Msu Rutgers Fb 154a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers is positioned in the middle of the Big Ten

Among Big Ten programs, Rutgers trails conference contenders including Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Washington, Nebraska, and Illinois in the preseason FPI rankings. Ranking all the Big Ten teams from best to worst, Rutgers would be ranked above Michigan State, Maryland, Minnesota, UCLA, Northwestern, and Purdue. Each of these teams has the potential to make a postseason run, but each team does not have the potential to win a Big Ten Championship.

Rutgers will finish the season with around 6 wins, according to projections, and has better-than-even odds of reaching the 6 wins needed for bowl eligibility, according to the model. FPI will not project every individual regular-season game and every bowl game for Rutgers, but it does project Rutgers to be mentioned in postseason conversations throughout the regular season.

The schedule provides opportunity

ESPN also ranks Rutgers' strength of schedule No. 85 nationally entering the season, suggesting the Scarlet Knights avoid one of the nation's most difficult slates. This projection is well above for Rutgers, but the model still projects Rutgers to a 6-win season, which will demonstrate enough change in the departure of the current players to allow them to become consistent on both sides of the ball.

Rutgers heads into the season after another strong cycle of recruiting, including a 4-star Running Back Aiden Gibson. As Scarlet Knights’ veteran Wide Receiver KJ Duff returns, they look to find consistency at the position of quarterback as they attempt to find their footing post veteran QB Athan Kaliakmanis.

The 2026 Preseason FPI projections serve as a starting point for where Rutgers stands at the beginning of the year. Rutgers’ projected 6 wins place them in a position to shoot for bowl eligibility while having the upside to potentially exceed expectations and continue to grow under the leadership of head coach Schiano.