What Are Rutgers' Odds Against Maryland?
Rutgers hosts Maryland at SHI Stadium on Saturday in a match that can make or break the season hopes of either team. Both teams need two more wins in their final three games. The Scarlet Knights enter as slight favorites in a matchup that could swing on turnovers and trench play. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Recent Form and Key Performers Of Rutgers
Rutgers fell 35-13 at Illinois on November 1. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 253 yards on 25-of-45 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions. Running back Ja'shon Benjamin rushed for 37 yards on eight carries. Receiver KJ Duff caught nine passes for 93 yards and the score.
Maryland suffered a 55-10 home loss to Indiana. Freshman quarterback Malik Washington completed 16-of-31 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Iverson Howard managed 12 yards on four carries. DeJuan Williams hauled in four catches for 78 yards and the touchdown.
Betting Lines
Below odds mentioned below are based on stats provided by BetMGM:
- Moneyline: Rutgers -133 (bet $133 to win $100) | Maryland +113 (bet $100 to win $113)
- Spread: Rutgers -2.5 (-109) | Maryland +2.5 (-111)
- Total: Over/Under 57.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)
On FanDuel, the odds and lines are: Rutgers -130 moneyline, Maryland +110, spread 2.5 points favoring Rutgers, total 57.5.
Rutgers has won both games as a moneyline favorite this season and both when favored by -133 or shorter. Maryland has one win in five underdog games, including those at +113 or longer.
Experts currently believe Rutgers has the edge in this match, and they can keep their season hopes alive by defeating Maryland. Currently, the projected score is 27-25, Scarlet Knights victory.
Over/Under Analysis
Six of Rutgers' nine games have exceeded 57.5 combined points. Only three of Maryland's eight have hit that mark. The teams average 55.3 points per game combined, 2.2 below the total. Opponents score 53.1 combined, 4.4 under. Rutgers games average 55.3 total points; Maryland's 50.9.
Viewing Details
- TV: FS1 (Noah Reed play-by-play, Robert Smith analyst)
- Radio (Maryland): 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) – Johnny Holliday play-by-play, Steve Suter analyst
A Rutgers win moves them to 5-5 with Ohio State and Penn State up next. Maryland falls to 4-5, facing Illinois and others. The odds favor a tight, low-scoring matchup that Rutgers should win if they play their cards right.
