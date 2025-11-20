What Are The Biggest Concerns For Rutgers Against Ohio State?
Rutgers will be facing their biggest opponent so far, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Saturday. Winning this match will mean the Knights will get their bowl invitation. However, the chances of that happening are extremely slim.
The Buckeyes have won all 10 previous meetings with the Knights, and they are bound for the playoffs this year. If the Scarlet Knights hope to win this confrontation, they have to take care of the following concerns.
Fighting Back Against A Loaded Passing Attack
Ohio State’s offense averages 441.3 yards per game, second in the Big Ten, with 279.5 passing yards. Quarterback Julian Sayin completes an absurd 80.1% of his throws. He constantly keeps the 6-foot-3, 223-pound sophomore, Jeremiah Smith, engaged. Smith himself is a big concern for the Knights, who can turn the tide all by himself if left unchecked.
“He is a fantastic talent,” Greg Schiano said after the Tuesday practice, “Big, strong, fast, detailed. Runs great routes, great catch radius.” While Smith is unquestionably the strongest weapon in the Buckeyes’ arsenal, there is still a cloud of uncertainty around him playing against the Knights.
Smith was called back during halftime against Ohio State’s last opponent, UCLA. Smith had an apparent limp while making his way back to the bench. Nevertheless, the offense is not the only concern for Rutgers.
Knights’ secondary, currently dead last in Big Ten pass defense, must prevent the explosive plays that have plagued them all season.
Surviving the Nation’s No. 1 Defense
Ohio State allows just 211.6 total yards and a staggering 7.2 points per game, the best marks in FBS. Coordinator Matt Patricia, in his first year under Ryan Day, has built a unit with almost no exploitable weaknesses.
The Buckeyes rank first nationally in yards allowed, first in passing yards allowed (128.7), and first in rushing yards allowed (82.9). Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who is second in the Big Ten with 2,705 passing yards, will face his toughest test this season.
Rutgers averages 29 points but ranks 106th nationally in scoring defense. Sustaining drives against Ohio State’s depth and execution will be brutal.
Execution vs. Talent Gap
The main difference between the team, as approved by Schiano, is that both of them are extremely talented, but Ohio State is a talented team that actually executes. Ohio State has won 90+ Big Ten games since 2014 with single-digit losses. Depth in every position is astonishing. Rutgers’ defense must play mistake-free football while the offense needs near-perfect efficiency.
Even though Smith and Tate are questionable after missing or leaving the UCLA game. The odds are severely stacked against Rutgers in this matchup.
