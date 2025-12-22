Who Will Be Rutgers Starting Quarterback Next Season?

There’s going to be a new leader at the quarterback position for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Athan Kaliakmanis' time has come to an end. Now the program is turning the page and will shift focus on who will be the next quarterback.

For the Scarlet Knights to reach the promised land, one of the areas that needs to be better is at the quarterback position. The program wants someone who can lead the field, be professional, and show good poise, no matter what the scoreboard says.

The frontrunner to most likely become the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights for 2026 is redshirt freshman AJ Surace. A 2025 Academic All-Big Ten award winner, Surace played three games last season, all against good teams. He played against No. Ohio State and No. 8 Oregon, but his debut came against Norfolk State on September 13. In that game, he threw two touchdowns. Former quarterback Michael Vick is the head coach of Norfolk State.

Surace has the potential to make his mark at Rutgers. He has leadership qualities. We don’t know if he’s planning to enter the transfer portal, and the Scarlet Knights must prevent that from happening. He’s a hometown kid; he’s got size and arm strength.

During his high school years, he was a fantastic player. Surace attended Notre Dame High School, where he became a two-time captain. He helped the team achieve a 10-1 record. Surace put up outstanding numbers in his senior year. He finished his high school career completing 70 percent of his passes for 1,839 yards and 25 touchdowns. His contributions in the field earned him widespread praise, including being named WJFL Player of the Year and voted Capitol Player of the Year.

Surace is a four-star prospect and the No. 6 overall signed from New Jersey. Football is in his blood. His father, Bob, is the football coach at Princeton. His son could’ve joined him, but maybe AJ wanted to write his own story and wanted to follow his own journey.

It’s going to be an exciting season if AJ becomes the starting quarterback for the program. It’s not going to be an easy cakewalk because other quarterbacks could challenge him for the position, such as backups Xavier Stern and Sean Ashenfelder.

Competition never hurts. These three men will bring out the best in each other in practice. May the best man win for the quarterback position.