Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Norfolk State
The non-conference slate for Rutgers will come to an end after a Week 3 matchup with Norfolk State.
The Spartans are entering the Michael Vick era after hiring him to the new head coach in December.
The former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft will take over a team with some returning production offensively and look to improve upon a poor campaign in 2024.
2025 Norfolk State Football at a Glance
- Name: Norfolk State Spartans
- Stadium: William "Dick" Price Stadium (Cap.: 30,000)
- Head Coach: Michael Vick (1st season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Brian Sheppard
- Defensive Coordinator: Terence Garvin
- 2024: 4-8
2024 Norfolk State Season-in-Review
It was an inconsistent season for Norfolk State in 2024. The Spartans finished 2-3 in the MEAC with wins over Howard and Delaware State. After a 1-3 start, Norfolk State earned a 32-10 win over VMI before a three-game losing streak. The season ended with a blowout loss to South Carolina State.
- Key Returners: RB Kevon King, WR Jacquez Jones, WR Kam'Ryn Thomas, LB Terique Miles, LB Daylan Long
- Transfer Additions: OL Daniel Ademisoye (Tulsa)
- Key Losses: QB Jalen Daniels, LB AJ Richardson, DL Eric Etienne, S Eric Ivory Jr., CB Christian Ruffin
Strengths
The Spartans return two major skill position players.
Kevon King was named Second Team All-MEAC last season after rushing for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ahead of 2025, he was named Preseason First Team All-MEAC.
Jacquez Jones also returns after leading Norfolk State with 552 receiving yards last season.
It will be a new-look offense with Izzy Carter expected to take over as the starting quarterback but he will have plenty to work with.
Weaknesses
There are many losses year-to-year for many teams around the nation. For the Spartans, it came under center, creating questions marks heading into the fall.
Jalen Daniels entered the transfer portal this offseason. He threw for 1,333 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Spartans last season.
The defense also took a hit by losing AJ Richardson in the middle.
It was a difficult season for the Spartans in 2024. It will be interesing to see if the team can make up for the losses of some key players.
What to Expect?
There is no overlooking any opponent at this level but out of the three non-conference games for Rutgers, this has a chance to be the easiest. By Week 3, the Scarlet Knights hope to workout some kinks and get one final look at the team ahead of the Big Ten slate.
Rutgers Football Opponent Previews
Week 1: Ohio
Week 2: Miami (Ohio)
Week 3: Norfolk State
Week 4: Iowa
Week 5: Minnesota
Week 6: BYE WEEK
Week 7: Washington
Week 8: Oregon
Week 9: Purdue
Week 10: Illinois
Week 11: Maryland
Week 12: BYE WEEK
Week 13: Ohio State
Week 14: Penn State