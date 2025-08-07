Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Norfolk State

Rutgers ends its non-conference slate with a matchup against Norfolk State.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Michael Vick during Fox Sports media day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Michael Vick during Fox Sports media day at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The non-conference slate for Rutgers will come to an end after a Week 3 matchup with Norfolk State.

The Spartans are entering the Michael Vick era after hiring him to the new head coach in December.

The former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft will take over a team with some returning production offensively and look to improve upon a poor campaign in 2024.

2025 Norfolk State Football at a Glance

  • Name: Norfolk State Spartans
  • Stadium: William "Dick" Price Stadium (Cap.: 30,000)
  • Head Coach: Michael Vick (1st season)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Brian Sheppard
  • Defensive Coordinator: Terence Garvin
  • 2024: 4-8
Greg Schiano speaks at Big Ten media days.
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

2024 Norfolk State Season-in-Review

It was an inconsistent season for Norfolk State in 2024. The Spartans finished 2-3 in the MEAC with wins over Howard and Delaware State. After a 1-3 start, Norfolk State earned a 32-10 win over VMI before a three-game losing streak. The season ended with a blowout loss to South Carolina State.

  • Key Returners: RB Kevon King, WR Jacquez Jones, WR Kam'Ryn Thomas, LB Terique Miles, LB Daylan Long
  • Transfer Additions: OL Daniel Ademisoye (Tulsa)
  • Key Losses: QB Jalen Daniels, LB AJ Richardson, DL Eric Etienne, S Eric Ivory Jr., CB Christian Ruffin

Strengths

The Spartans return two major skill position players.

Kevon King was named Second Team All-MEAC last season after rushing for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ahead of 2025, he was named Preseason First Team All-MEAC.

Jacquez Jones also returns after leading Norfolk State with 552 receiving yards last season.

It will be a new-look offense with Izzy Carter expected to take over as the starting quarterback but he will have plenty to work with.

Weaknesses

There are many losses year-to-year for many teams around the nation. For the Spartans, it came under center, creating questions marks heading into the fall.

Jalen Daniels entered the transfer portal this offseason. He threw for 1,333 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Spartans last season.

The defense also took a hit by losing AJ Richardson in the middle.

It was a difficult season for the Spartans in 2024. It will be interesing to see if the team can make up for the losses of some key players.

What to Expect?

There is no overlooking any opponent at this level but out of the three non-conference games for Rutgers, this has a chance to be the easiest. By Week 3, the Scarlet Knights hope to workout some kinks and get one final look at the team ahead of the Big Ten slate.

KJ Duff carries the ball against Kansas State.
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rutgers Football Opponent Previews

Week 1: Ohio

Week 2: Miami (Ohio)

Week 3: Norfolk State

Week 4: Iowa

Week 5: Minnesota

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Washington

Week 8: Oregon

Week 9: Purdue

Week 10: Illinois

Week 11: Maryland

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13: Ohio State

Week 14: Penn State

