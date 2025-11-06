Are the Knights Ready for Maryland After Field Practice?
With three games left and bowl eligibility on the line, Rutgers returned to the practice field Tuesday, putting all their focus on execution. Head coach Greg Schiano sees defensive progress but knows the Scarlet Knights must eliminate critical mistakes, especially against a Maryland that is one of the best in the nation when it comes to interceptions.
Rutgers Practice Show Improvement In Defense
Saturday’s 35-13 loss at Illinois saw Rutgers allow 435 total yards, one sack, and four tackles for loss. However, Schiano maintained an optimistic approach, saying the positives of the match were overshadowed by the negatives.
“There are things we did, but they get overshadowed by the things we didn’t do well,” Schiano said in the post-practice interview with the media, “The things we’ve done well that maybe we haven’t done in the past, if we can keep doing that and then clean up some of the things we messed up, eventually, you get there.”
Illinois converted all three fourth-down attempts, sustaining drives through poor trench play. Facing Maryland, Schiano expects a similar offensive onslaught. “We’re kind of in a similar boat here, we’re both in a position where we need to win,” he said. “Coach Locksley does a great job with his program. They’re going to have their team ready. Should be a great battle.”
Maryland’s four-game skid includes three losses by a combined 10 points and a 55-10 blowout to No. 2 Indiana. Maryland’s defense has 15 interceptions, with nine players with at least one. Four defensive backs have multiple picks, led by Jalen Huskey and Jamare Glasker (three each).
“Without a doubt, one of the best secondaries in America,” Schiano admitted, “They lead the nation in pick sixes. That’s an elite level. They’re long, athletic, very well coached.” Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown zero interceptions in the last two games after two against Oregon.
“I don’t think you could be any more obsessed with the ball than how we practice it here,” Kaliakmanis said after Tuesday’s post-practice media interview. “Every week it’s the same: ‘The ball is the program.’ That’s how we approach it.” Rutgers ranks near the bottom of Power Four teams in pre-snap motion.
“I think that’s who we are offensively,” Schiano said. “Motion is a tool if you want it to be, so is staying still. Sometimes people do motions to look fancy, and then they don’t know what they’re getting as a result of the motion.”
As the Knights gear up for the upcoming battle against Maryland, the promising defense can prove to be a boon for the Knights; however, the staleness in offense can become their downfall if not taken care of.
