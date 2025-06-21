Former NBA Star Believes Ace Bailey's Draft Strategy is Intentional
Ace Bailey has taken an interesting route during his process leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight has not been active visiting teams ahead of the big night. Most recently, Bailey cancelled his visit with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.
After this decision was made, Bailey's overall process and mindset was brought into question. This could cause his stock to fall but would that work right into his plan?
Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams believes that this could be intentional from Bailey.
“There’s a handshake deal behind the scenes in place somewhere," Williams said. "There’s a team that wants him and he wants to be with that team. With that, he’s okay with the narrative going out that he doesn’t want to work and that he’s mismanaging the whole process."
“That’s the only logical thing that makes sense.”
Bailey has been widely regarded as the third-best prospect in the draft behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg and his teammate at Rutgers Dylan Harper. After being mocked to Philadelphia many times, ESPN's Jonathan Givony moved Bailey down to No. 6 to the Washington Wizards.
Williams does not have a team in mind where he believes Bailey wants to land.
“My initial thought was that Philly was the team that he was trying to slide to but once he cancelled that, I was like ‘my theory is out,'" Williams said.
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.