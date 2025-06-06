Former Rutgers Star Gaining Attention With Bears Entering 2025 Season
Kyle Monangai patrolled the backfield for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the last two years.
While making a name for himself as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten, Monangai was also getting prepared for what's next. What was next for Monangai was being drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Isiah Pacheco is another former Scarlet Knight that was drafted in the seventh round. He made an immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs and Monangai is looking to do the same.
During a recent press conference, new Bears' head coach Ben Johnson mentioned what Monangai has shown thus far.
“In the running back room, Kyle Monangai has really stepped up," Johnson said. "I appreciate his attention to detail and the pride he takes and how quickly he’s picking things up as well.”
The Bears signed D'Andre Swift to a three-year deal last offseason. He is penciled in as the starting running back for Chicago entering the season but there is a chance Monangai can earn the RB2 role.
Bleacher Reports' Damien Parson recently wrote about day-three rookies who are making immediate impacts and Monangai was mentioned once again.
"Monangai has the opportunity to walk out of summer workouts and camps as the RB2 behind [D'Andre] Swift," wrote Parson. "He could unseat the veteran on rushing downs and relegate Swift to the pass-catching, third-down role. Despite being selected in the seventh round, his college tape does not show a late-Day 3 prospect."
Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing as a junior with 1,262 yards. He went onto lead the conference in carries as a senior with 256 as he totaled 1,279 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.