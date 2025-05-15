NBA Draft Insider Says Rutgers PG Dylan Harper to San Antonio Will Happen
The San Antonio Spurs landed the No. 2 pick during the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.
This put the Spurs in position to land their point guard of the future in Rutgers star Dylan Harper. San Antonio has played around with the idea of trading the pick but if it decides to stay at two, reports claim that Harper will be the selection.
Harper has been working out at the NBA Draft Combine. On scene, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has been covering the action and made a statement about Harper claiming that he is "99.9%" sure he will land in San Antonio.
"They are not pursuing trades from what we're hearing," Givony said. "They think that they can play Harper together with Steph Castle and De'Aaron Fox in the same backcourt."
San Antonio won the lottery in 2023 and this allowed the team to land Victor Wembanyama. The team would hit the very next year with Stephon Castle — who averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. With Castle on the wing already, the addition of Harper would give the Spurs a backcourt of the future.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player.
Duke's Cooper Flagg has been pegged as the prize pick of the draft and the Dallas Mavericks were given the top selection. The Spurs are next on the list and the former Rutgers point guard might be next off the board.