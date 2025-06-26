Rutgers Ace Bailey Reportedly Did Not Want Utah Jazz Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz turned in the first surprise of the 2025 NBA Draft by selecting Ace Bailey with the fifth-overall pick.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward was widely regarded as the No. 3 prospect heading into the draft. Bailey's pre-draft strategy might have led to a slide past the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets but it did not land him outside the top five.
Despite no pre-draft workout or visit, the Jazz decided to draft Bailey. Leading up to the draft, there were rumors of preferred destinations for Bailey. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Utah was not among the preferred landing spots for Bailey.
The Jazz still believe they made the right pick by adding Bailey.
"We really like him as a player and a fit in our program," Utah president of basketball operations Austin Ainge said.
Bailey did not work out for any team ahead of the draft. He was mocked to Philadelphia for months leading up to the big night but was eventually moved down after developments in recent weeks. Many believed that Bailey would make it to the Washington Wizards at No. 6, which is believed to be one of the preferred destinations.
Instead, the Jazz landed Bailey and put together one of the best nights on Wednesday. After adding the dynamic forward at No. 5, Utah landed Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. with the No. 18 pick. He was orignally drafted by Washington and will be sent to Utah once the new league year begins.
Bailey spoke about his draft position after hearing his name called and is ready to work.
"I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work," Bailey said. "I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat."