Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell Preparing Team For "New Season"
If there is one team that could use the benefit of a new season, Rutgers would be near the top of the list.
The Scarlet Knights will begin action in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night against USC. Following a victory in the season finale against Minnesota on Sunday, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell discussed this opportunity for his team.
“We’re excited about this tournament," Pikiell said. "It’s our new season starting.”
Rutgers began the season with four consecutive victories but an early Quad 3 loss to Kennesaw State brought along some nervous energy. That energy came with warrant when Rutgers fell to 8-8. After two straight wins to improve to 10-8, the Scarlet Knights ended the regular season losing eight of 13.
The Scarlet Knights suffered a loss at the buzzer in Ann Arbor last week followed by a blowout at the hands of Purdue. Despite recent outcomes, Pikiell believes his team has improved, which he said following an overtime victory against Minnesota.
“These guys have gotten better," Pikiell said. "If you throw away the Purdue game, down the stretch here, we’ve played some pretty good basketball. Up three seconds at Michigan, we’d be on a really nice little run here going in.”
The Scarlet Knights came into the season with high expectations, led by five-star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. It was a disappointing season as a whole that went from Rutgers being ranked in the preseason to needing a miracle run in the Big Ten Tournament to make the big dance.
Pikiell believes he has seen improvements in his team and they have all taken on the mentality of a new season heading into the conference tournament.
“It’s a new season," Pikiell said. "We’ve got the regular season, now the postseason. Everyone’s 0-0, we have a chance just like everybody else. You try to get your guys to learn from the lessons.”