Rutgers Scarlet Knights Center Returns Following Season-Ending Injury
On Jan. 20, Rutgers big man Emmanuel Ogbole went down with a knee injury that was later announced would keep him out for the remainder of the season.
As time went on, many were surprised to learn that there was a chance the 6-foot-10 center would return to the court this season. The first sign was when he was listed as "questionable" on Rutgers' injury report ahead of its matchup against USC on Sunday night. Midway through the first half, it became a reality as Ogbole checked into the contest.
Ogbole played just two minutes and did not attempt a shot but his appearance brought even more life into the crowd at Jersey Mike's Arena.
"They gave him clearance the other day, he said he wanted to try it, so we got him in there and we'll see where it leads," Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said after the game. "He practiced a little bit yesterday."
The Scarlet Knights have dealt with different injuries at times. This includes Dylan Harper being sidelined with an ankle injury for a short amount of time. Ogbole's return was viewed as extremely unlikely when the injury occured but he worked to get back on the floor as soon as possible.
"He had the surgery and he did a great job with rehab," Pikiell said. "I'm just thankful and hopeful he feels good tomorrow. That'll be a key thing for us, but he hasn't really practiced much."
Pikiell understands the important of being healthy heading into the final stretch of the season and will focus on a game-by-game mindset for his team.
"One game at a time, you know how we go," Pikiell said. "I tell these guys don't listen to the phones today, we're just trying to win one game at a time. They’re going to tell you you’re good today, and we'll believe them, and when they tell you're not good, don't believe them. So just stay the course."