Rutgers Scarlet Knights Complete Coaching Staff for 2025 Season
Rutgers is coming off a seven-win season that landed the team back in a bowl game for the second consecutive year.
The Scarlet Knights squandered a 34-17 lead against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl in December, losing 44-41 and leaving a sour taste after what was a roller coaster of a regular season. Like any offseason, Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights saw plenty of change within the coaching staff.
It began when former defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak left to become the new head coach at UMass. Rutgers also lost Drew Lascari (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Mark Orphey (Texas).
On Thursday, Rutgers hired Penn State's defensive analyst Vic Hall to be the new safeties coach. This rounded out a coacing staff that added replacements for all that was lost.
Robb Smith returned to Rutgers for what will be his third stint in Piscataway. Smith will serve as the co-defensive coorindator along with Zach Sparber, who will also coach the linebackers. Smith has worked under Schiano twice at Rutgers while also serving as the linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.
Smith recently worked with Hall as an analyst for Penn State during the 2024 season.
Rutgers also made promotions within the staff. David Rowe will move up to replace Orphey as cornerbacks coach. Charlie Noonan has also been named defensive lines coach after spending the past five years as a defensive assistant.
On the offensive side of the ball, Kirk Ciarrocca returns as offensive coordinator for another season to work with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Pat Flaherty will return to his post as offensive lines coach as well, where he has made a major difference up front for Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights enter the 2025 season with far different expectations than at this time last year. Schiano has rounded out his staff with great experience that he hopes can help Rutgers return to bowl season for the third straight season.