Rutgers Scarlet Knights Have Three Games That Can Dictate the 2025 Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a difficult schedule in 2025.
Rutgers enjoyed a schedule last season where it avoided the top four teams in the Big Ten. This season, the Scarlet Knights will take on Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon.
There is a true gauntlet in the conference once again after three non-conference games to begin the year. With that being said, there are multiple swing games that could determine the season.
Rutgers is looking to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year. These three games will go a long way in accomplishing this goal.
Saturday, Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
This has been Rutgers' biggest rival since entering the Big Ten. The Terps have had recent success against Rutgers but the Scarlet Knights turned the tables with a 31-17 win last season.
This game will not take place on the final week of the season but it remains extremely important. If Rutgers is at five wins, this is likely the last chance to get to the six-win threshold with Ohio State and Penn State to end. Plus, it is always important to win these rivalry games.
Saturday, Sept. 27 at Minnesota & Friday, Oct. 10 at Washington
There is a combo here midseason. The Scarlet Knights begin the season with three non-conference games before hosting Iowa. Rutgers will then play its first road game of the year against Minnesota before a bye week. Coming out of the bye, it is a trip to Washington.
Rutgers has to find a way to split these road games. The Scarlet Knights defeated Washington at home last season in the Big Ten opener. This is a revenge spot for the Huskies but remains a winnable game for the Scarlet Knights.
Friday, Sept. 19: vs. Iowa
The biggest game of the season takes place early. It will be a Blackout game on Friday night to open Big Ten play against Iowa. Rutgers is currently 0-4 in this matchup and will look to end that streak against an Iowa team that comes in hoping to be improved offensively.
The Hawkeyes brought in Mark Gronowski to be the quarterback this season. He will have some returning weapons to work with, along with transfer Sam Phillips.
There will be high energy in SHI Stadium on Friday night. After potentially three non-conference wins, Rutgers could move to 4-0 with this win and put the team in a favorable position moving forward.