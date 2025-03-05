Rutgers Stumbling To The Finish Line After Embarrassing Loss At Purdue
In what has been a lost season for Rutgers, it has found a way to hit a new rock bottom.
The Scarlet Knights were not efficient offensively at any level, could not defend the three-point line, and lost the rebounding battle by a wide margin — and that only begins to tell the story.
If you add up all factors, you get a 100-71 thumping at the hands of No. 18 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
With this loss, Rutgers (14-16, 7-12) is now guaranteed a losing regular season. The Scarlet Knights have clinched a spot in the Big Ten Tournament next week but will limp into action, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
Purdue got comfortable early in front of a full crowd on Senior Night in its own building. The Boilermakers shot 56.1% from the floor and knocked down 18 three's. Purdue won the rebounding game, 40-26, as it opened up as big as a 32-point lead in the second half.
With the game tied at 14 in the first half, Ace Bailey threw down an incredible reverse dunk after driving the baseline. A Zach Martini three gave Rutgers a five-point lead. Purdue would get even at 19 before Rutgers went on an 8-0 run to take its largest lead of the game.
From there, it was all Purdue.
Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer both hit seven shots from deep and finished with 23 points each. The Boilermakers led, 50-41, at halftime and began the second with a 21-5 advantage.
The Scarlet Knights will end the regular season on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena as Minnesota comes to town for the finale.
Win or lose, the Scarlet Knights will need to win the Big Ten Tournament in order to make the big dance. While that seems like a pipe dream, Rutgers is just days away from ending what has been one of the most disappointing seasons in quite some time.