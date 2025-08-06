Rutgers WR DT Sheffield Named to 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
The preseason honors continue to roll in for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver DT Sheffield.
On Wednesday, Sheffield was named to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award watch list. This marks the second consecutive year that Sheffield was named to this preseason list.
The award is given annually to the top wide receiver in college football. Previous winners include Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Larry Fitzgerald. More recently, winners include Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, and Travis Hunter.
Sheffield is now the first Scarlet Knight to be named to the watch list since Bo Melton, who did it twice in 2020-21. Last week, Sheffield became one of 48 players named to the Hornung Award watch list, given to the nation's most versatile player.
Sheffield transferred to Rutgers this offseason after a productive career at North Texas. Last season, he turned in his best season with 66 catches for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sheffield doubled as a kick returner, where he averaged 12.1 yards on 13 returns and 21.7 yards on 21 punt returns.
Sheffield was named First Team All-ACC and Honorable Mention All-America by College Football Network.
DT Sheffield Expected to Bolster Rutgers WR Room
The Scarlet Knights needed to find a replacement for Dymere Miller, who was the team's top pass catcher last season.
Sheffield is expected to make up for the loss right away. He has the ability to impact a game in many ways, including on special teams.
The Scarlet Knights will have a dynamic one-two punch with Sheffield next to Ian Strong.
As a sophomore, Strong caught 43 passes for 676 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 weapon is expected to take another step this season. He has shown ability as a big-body receiver on the outside.
The depth chart for Rutgers features speed with Ben Black and Dylan Braithwaite as well. Famah Toure will miss the 2025 season after suffering an injury during the spring game.
Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca found multiple ways to get tight end Kenny Fletcher involved last season as well. Fletcher, who went down with a season-ending injury, bolstered a position that was non-existent for many years at Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium. Rutgers will have a chance to display new weapons within the offense and build a chemistry before a gauntlet schedule in the Big Ten begins.