Rutgers Flips Defensive Back In A Significant Portal Win

Rutgers football pulled off a major win in the portal this week, flipping Maryland defensive back Kevyn Humes from Boston College to the Scarlet Knights. The former Terrapin cornerback, who visited campus recently, chose Rutgers over continued interest from programs like Cal, Georgia Tech, and UCF.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Humes becomes the 13th transfer addition for head coach Greg Schiano this offseason, and a particularly impactful one at a position of need.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Baltimore native brings Power Four experience and insights directly from a Big Ten rival. Humes appeared in 19 games across two seasons at Maryland, including three starts during his sophomore campaign.

He logged 330 defensive snaps in 2025, with the vast majority, over 82 percent, coming in the slot. That versatility aligns perfectly with Rutgers' defensive scheme, especially after losing regular contributors Bo Mascoe and Jacobie Henderson to the portal and veterans Cam Miller and Al-Shadee Salaam to eligibility exhaustion.

Humes Brings Proven Track Record To A Needy Rutgers Defense

Humes showed promise during his time with the Terrapins. He finished with 28 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup across his career. In his most recent season, Pro Football Focus data indicates he was targeted 29 times in coverage, allowing 23 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

🚨BREAKING: Maryland transfer DB Kevyn Humes has flipped from Boston College to Rutgers!



Former Top 140 recruit from 2024 class, appeared in 19 games over two seasons.



👉 https://t.co/xYpkVs3u0b pic.twitter.com/9Mj9hQsxob — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 22, 2026

While he recorded a high missed tackle rate, his ability to handle slot duties against conference competition stands out. Notably, he played heavily early in the year before seeing reduced snaps late in the season.

As a highly demanded recruit out of St. Frances Academy, Humes entered college as a four-star prospect. Rankings varied, with Rivals placing him as the No. 138 overall player and No. 19 cornerback nationally in the 2024 class, while 247Sports rated him the No. 61 cornerback.

Humes marks the third cornerback in the Scarlet Knights' portal haul, joining Bradlee Jones from The Citadel and Zahmir Dawud from Villanova. The group addresses immediate depth concerns and adds competition heading into spring practice.

Humes initially committed to Boston College on January 7 but never signed binding paperwork, allowing the switch after his Rutgers visit.

Humes joins an impressive list of incoming transfers:

QB Dylan Lonergan (Boston College)

RB Clay Thevenin (Louisiana Tech)

DE Malachi Smith (Toledo)

DE J’Dan Burnett (Tulsa)

DT Rondo Porter (Appalachian State)

DT Jaedin Lee (Maine)

LB Ty Morris (Rice)

OL Isaiah Cook (Delaware State)

OL Everett Small (Eastern Michigan)

CB Kevyn Humes (Maryland)

CB Bradlee Jones (Citadel)

CB Zahmir Dawud (Villanova)

TE Kam Anthony (Ball State)

With Humes now in the fold, Rutgers continues to rebuild strategically through the portal. His slot experience and remaining eligibility position him to compete for early playing time.

