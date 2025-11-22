Rutgers Men's Basketball Shows Fight Despite 67–54 Slip Against Central Connecticut State
The energy inside Jersey Mike’s Arena took a hit on Friday evening. Rutgers closed out its five-game homestand with a miss as it lost to Central Connecticut State, 67–54. The Scarlet Knights started with four straight wins over Rider, Maine, Lehigh, and American, but after losing to Central Connecticut, they now sit at 4-1 and are searching for answers.
A Statistical Breakdown of the Defeat
What made the defeat sting even more was the way it unfolded. Rutgers fell behind with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half and never recovered. Every run they tried to make was met with an answer from the Blue Devils.
Several times in the second half, Rutgers clawed within a possession, only to watch CCSU stretch the lead back out. The closest push came when the margin was cut to three points with just over nine minutes left in the first half. However, Central Connecticut immediately punched back and held firm the rest of the way.
Nothing about the box score made the loss easier to digest. Rutgers was outplayed across nearly every measurable category, and the numbers painted a clear picture of a team struggling on both ends.
Central Connecticut State shot 39 percent from the field while Rutgers hit only 36 percent. From beyond the arc, the gap widened even more, as the Blue Devils connected at a strong 43 percent clip and the Scarlet Knights lagged at 26 percent.
Rutgers also found themselves outrebounded by four, committed three more turnovers, and was outscored in the paint by two points. Even in the hustle areas, CCSU held the edge, finishing with two more steals and blocks combined.
The three-point shooting difference was especially punishing. Every time Rutgers created a turnover or looked to shift momentum, the Blue Devils buried another outside shot, keeping the Knights from ever truly threatening a comeback.
Francis Shines as Lone Bright Spot
Tariq Francis delivered the kind of performance that deserved a better ending. The guard was the engine of the offense all afternoon, finishing with 19 points, two rebounds, and three assists. His confidence from deep continues to grow as he now leads the team with 10 made threes this season and has scored in double figures in four of Rutgers’ five games.
Despite his surge, Dylan Grant remains the team’s overall scoring leader at 16.6 points per game. His season has already included a career-high 28 points against Lehigh. Grant also ranks among Rutgers’ best rebounders, averaging 7.2 per game, trailing only Emmanuel Ogbole’s team-leading 7.8.
What makes this loss even more alarming is the daunting road that awaits. Rutgers is entering a stretch where five of its next six games will be played away from home, and the lone game at Jersey Mike’s Arena happens to be a showdown with No. 1 Purdue on December 2.
Up first is a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament. Rutgers opens against No. 20 Tennessee on Monday, the 24th at 1 p.m. The Knights will then face Notre Dame next, followed by an opponent to be determined based on seeding, before embarking on road matchups with No. 6 Michigan and their rivalry clash with Seton Hall in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.