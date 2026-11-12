Rutgers Star Wide Receiver KJ Duff Out for Season After High-Ankle Surgery

The Rutgers football program received devastating news on Wednesday as star wide receiver KJ Duff underwent season-ending high-ankle surgery, according to sources confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The surgical procedure was performed in Birmingham, Alabama, by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a renowned foot and ankle specialist who frequently treats high-profile collegiate and professional athletes.

The procedure officially sidelined Duff for the final three games of the 2026 regular season. However, medical sources indicate that the long-term prognosis remains highly positive, with the standout pass-catcher scheduled to resume full football activities by January.

Duff, a true junior, has served as the unquestioned focal point of the Rutgers passing attack throughout his tenure in Piscataway. His sudden absence leaves a substantial tactical void in head coach Greg Schiano’s offense as the Scarlet Knights navigate the closing stretch of a challenging Big Ten schedule.

NFL Draft Outlook and Historical Significance

Despite the premature conclusion to his junior campaign, Duff’s stock among professional talent evaluators remains exceptionally strong. According to updated rankings from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Duff is rated as the No. 18 overall prospect on his 2027 Big Board. That elite ranking places the Scarlet Knights star squarely in the upper echelon of draft-eligible wide receivers nationwide.

Should Duff decide to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft following his full medical clearance in January, he is widely projected to be selected in the first round. Such a selection would mark a landmark moment for the Rutgers program, making Duff the first Scarlet Knight chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2010.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) fights for yards against USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) during the second half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL scouts have long praised Duff’s rare blend of size, fluid route running, and exceptional contested-catch ability on the perimeter. His proven track record of beating single coverage against top-tier Big Ten defensive backs has solidified his reputation as a day-one starting talent at the professional level.

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Benchmarking Duff's Elite Production and Career Metrics

Throughout the 2026 season, Duff provided a consistent spark during a tough 2–7 campaign for Rutgers. Despite being sidelined down the stretch, he ranks fifth in the Big Ten in receiving with 774 yards. His red-zone dominance was equally impactful, as he hauled in nine receiving touchdowns across six games. Duff's junior scoring output featured a electric three-touchdown performance against UMass, alongside multi-touchdown games against both Boston College and Maryland.

This year's stellar performance builds directly upon a breakout sophomore campaign in 2025. Last season, Duff finished third in the Big Ten receiving race with 1,084 yards, trailing only Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and USC standout Makai Lemon. Over the course of his collegiate career, Duff has accumulated 17 receiving touchdowns, establishing a legacy of high-volume production against elite power-conference secondary units.

Duff’s injury represents the second major blow to Rutgers’ core leadership structure in recent weeks. The Scarlet Knights previously lost starting offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah to a season-ending injury as well, according to ESPN reports. Asamoah, who earned second-team ESPN All-American honors in 2025, served as the primary anchor for the Rutgers offensive line. Losing both Asamoah and Duff leaves the offense without its premier pass-protector and its top big-play threat simultaneously.

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The absence of Duff forces significant schematic adjustments for the remainder of the regular season. Rutgers closes its schedule with a home matchup against Nebraska in Piscataway, followed by a daunting road trip to face Penn State at Beaver Stadium, and a home finale against Michigan State. Without Duff on the field to draw safety help and roll coverage, the Scarlet Knights will need increased production from their secondary receivers and tight ends.

This medical update comes at a defining moment for the program's direction. Earlier this week, Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn announced that Greg Schiano will return as head coach for his 19th season in 2027, reaffirming institutional support despite this year's record. Navigating this injury-depleted final stretch without Duff will test the roster's resilience as Schiano begins laying the groundwork for a critical 2027 reset.

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