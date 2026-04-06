3 potential landing spots for San Diego State's BJ Davis in the transfer portal

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs fell short of expectations in their final season in the Mountain West, and they will be bringing a very new look roster to the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

The Aztecs will be building nearly an entire new backcourt, following the departures of Reese Waters (eligibility), Sean Newman (eligibility), Miles Byrd (transfer portal) and BJ Davis (transfer portal).

Davis was the first domino to fall for SDSU this offseason, announcing he'd be entering the portal back on March 24 - a full two weeks before it officially opens on April 7.

The 6'1 guard from Modesto, CA spent the past three seasons at San Diego State, posting career highs in points (10.8), rebounds (3.2), assists (2.2), and three-point rate (37.4%) this past season across 22.2 minutes per game.

Davis started all 31 games he played as a sophomore in 2024-25, but the return of Waters pushed him into a bench role for coach Dutcher this past season - even with better production across the board.

A guard who has shot 36% from three the past two seasons is going to command plenty of attention in the transfer portal, and could lead the rising senior to a tidy payday before his eligibility runs out.

Below is a look at three potential landing spots for the Modesto native in 2025-26:

1. USC Trojans

Few coaches go as hard after transfer guards as Eric Musselman, and he'll have plenty of holes to fill on his Trojans squad in 2025-26. Chad Baker-Mazara and Ryan Cornish are out of eligibility, Jordan Marsh and Jerry Easter are already in the portal, and the status for star freshman Alijah Arenas and injured Rodney Rice remains murky to say the least.

The Trojans also shot a miserable 31.4% from three as a team last year, with their 199 made threes ranking 323rd in all of college basketball.

Davis could be an excellent fit for USC and coach Muss, especially if one or both of Arenas and Rice are not in the picture next season.

2. Baylor Bears

Scott Drew has a rich history of developing transfer guards, and like Musselman, he'll have plenty of spots available for someone like Davis. The Bears will lose Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA, as well as Obi Agbim and Dan Skillings to eligibility.

That leaves Isaac Williams as the lone (potential) returner for Drew in the backcourt as of now. Davis could step into a key role for the Bears as a tough defender and outside shooter, and his playstyle would fit nicely in the Big 12.

3. Long Beach State 49ers

This certainly seems like a long shot, but Chris Acker - the current head coach at LBSU - was an assistant coach at San Diego State during Davis' freshman year in 2023-24. Could he use that connection to convince Davis to stay close to home and play for the 49ers?

Davis would have an opportunity to put up big numbers for Long Beach, and if his goal is to play a huge role and showcase his talent in his final year of eligibility, this would certainly be an opportunity to do so. But - understandably - Davis is likely looking to cash in a big payday before his eligibility runs out, and that is far less likely to happen in the Big West.