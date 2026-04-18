5 potential landing spots for San Diego State forward Miles Heide in the transfer portal

After three years at San Diego State, forward Miles Heide has entered the transfer portal to look for a new home in his final season of eligibility.

The 6'9 big man saw steady growth in his playing time and performance over three years with the Aztecs, culminating in a junior year where he started 31 of 32 games and averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 63.5% on twos in 19.1 minutes per game.

Heide is one of six players who have entered the portal from Brian Dutcher's team, joining Miles Byrd, Magoon Gwath, BJ Davis, Pharaoh Compton, and Taj DeGourville. Byrd (Providence), Gwath (DePaul), Davis (Creighton), and Compton (Oregon) have found new homes, while DeGourville and Heide are still on the open market.

The window to enter the transfer portal closes on April 21, but players have the rest of the offseason to commit to a new school.

Below is a look at five potential landing spots for Heide ahead of his senior season, starting with a move closer to home:

1. Washington Huskies

Heide is a native of North Bend, WA, just outside Seattle, and a return home for his senior season is very much in the cards.

UW is losing most of its frontcourt, with Hannes Steinbach and Bryson Tucker both declaring for the NBA draft while center Franck Kepnang is in the transfer portal. Heide would give this team a veteran depth option at the four, who can crash the offensive glass and do all the dirty work for Danny Sprinkle's squad as he enters his third season in Montlake.

2. Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary's is regularly one of the most dominant offensive rebounding teams in the country, and that trait is expected to continue with Mickey McConnell taking over as head coach following Randy Bennett's departure to Arizona State.

The Gaels lost starting PF Paulius Murauskas to the transfer portal, as well as forward Dillan Shaw and center Andrew McKeever and their other center, Harry Wessels, to graduation.

Heide would provide a boost on the offensive glass for coach McConnell and the Gaels, after he finished ninth in the Mountain West with 65 offensive rebounds last year. The Gaels have a chance to run the new look WCC with Gonzaga joining San Diego State in the new look Pac-12, and a rugged veteran like Heide is a great place for coach McConnell to start.

3. San Jose State Spartans

San Diego State was one of a handful of programs that offered Heide a scholarship out of high school, but very few of those teams still have the same head coach. One of them is San Jose State, where Tim Miles is entering his sixth season with the Spartans - and he could absolutely use a veteran like Heide after missing on him the first time around.

Perhaps a move north to San Jose is in store for Heide, who is familiar with the Mountain West and would almost certainly play a bigger role for an SJSU team that lost a whopping 11 players to the portal, including forwards Yaphet Moundi and Adrian Myers.

4. San Francisco Dons

Coach Chris Gerlufsen's roster got decimated this offseason, with the Dons losing ten players to the portal, including their top six scorers. USF has a proud history of success and will look to compete at the top of the new-look WCC without Gonzaga and with Saint Mary's having to replace head coach Randy Bennett.

Gerlufsen relies heavily on his bigs, and Heide could come in and play a big-time role for this program while they look to get back to the big dance for the first time since 2021.

5. Long Beach State 49ers

Longtime SDSU assistant coach Chris Acker is now the head coach for the 49ers, and once again, he'll be looking to replace huge chunks of his roster after seven players entered the transfer portal following last year's 10-22 campaign.

Perhaps a familiar face in Heide, who Acker helped recruit back in 2022, could come in and provide a steady veteran presence for this program in Acker's third season. It would offer Heide a chance to play a starring role in his final season of eligibility, after never playing more than 20 minutes per game in three years with the Aztecs.