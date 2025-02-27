ESPN BPI rankings update: San Diego State drops a spot
As the 2024-25 college basketball regular season enters its final few games, San Diego State comes in at No. 51 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index.
The BPI, one of many metrics used to ranked college basketball teams, is not kind to the Mountain West. Utah State (No. 43) sits highest among teams in the conference while Boise State (No. 47), New Mexico (No. 49) and San Diego State (No. 51) slot in right behind. Colorado State and Nevada are significantly down the list at No. 64 and 70, respectively.
On Wednesday night, Utah State had an opportunity to pass New Mexico in the regular season standings despite being swept by the Lobos in the season series. Playing at Boise State, the Aggies fell behind in the first half and trailed by as many as 21 points, losing 82-65. Only San Diego State has won in Boise this season as the Broncos sit 13-1 at home following last night’s victory.
New Mexico, loser of two straight games at Boise State and San Diego State, will look to regain their form against Air Force on Saturday. The Lobos continue to hold the lead in the regular standings but have Utah State and Colorado State chasing closely. Following the game against Air Force, New Mexico will travel to Nevada before hosting UNLV on senior night.
With last night’s win, Boise State pulled into a tie for fourth place with San Diego State. The top five teams in the conference are all within two games of each other with less than two weeks remaining before the conference tournament begins in Las Vegas. The Broncos have trips to Fresno State and Air Force coming up before finishing up against Colorado State at home on March 7.
San Diego State, who currently sits inside the NCAA tournament field according to many bracketologists, will travel to Wyoming on Saturday. The Aztecs have won eight of their past 10 games, picking up victories over New Mexico and Boise State during that stretch. After their visit to Wyoming, the Aztecs will head to UNLV before returning home for Nevada in the regular season finale.
With Magoon Gwath’s status in the air following Saturday’s knee injury at Utah State, the Aztecs had several big men step up in his absence against the Lobos on Tuesday night.
“[Miles] Heide stepped up and played great,” head coach Brian Dutcher said after the victory. “Jared [Coleman-Jones] played great, and Pharoah [Compton] played great. Off the bench, our bigs were really valuable tonight, and I’m proud of all of them.”
