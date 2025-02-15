How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. Boise State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State returns home to Viejas Arena on Saturday night for the first time in 14 days, hosting Boise State in a game with massive implications for the NCAA tournament.
Boise State (17-7, 9-4) enters having won four straight games dating back to January 29. The Broncos have been off for more than a week after beating San Jose State at home 79-52 on February 7.
San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) utilized a 17-point halftime comeback on Tuesday night in San Jose to beat the Spartans 69-66. The Aztecs are 8-3 at home this season, including a 4-2 mark in league play.
The Aztecs made the trip to Boise in early January and showcased their elite defense, returning with a 76-68 victory over the Broncos. They were able to limit Boise State’s top two scorers Tyson Degenhart and Alvaro Cardenas to 18 combined points in the first matchup. San Diego State enters Saturday’s matchup with the nation’s No. 2 field goal percentage defense, trailing Tennessee.
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher met with the media on Friday to discuss the game.
“They're well-coached,” Dutcher said of the Broncos. “Leon [Rice] does a great job. [Tyson] Degenhart and [Alvaro] Cardenas are two of the best players in this league, and we will have our hands full, but hopefully, the fans will be here–which I know they will–and will give the kind of effort that will allow us to get back on the winning track here at home.”
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Boise State.
San Diego State vs. Boise State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State hosts Boise State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 7 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 60.6 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 66, Boise State 64
