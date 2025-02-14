Mountain West basketball power rankings: San Diego State and Boise State set for Saturday showdown
New Mexico and Utah State are set for Sunday’s showdown at the Pit in Albuquerque with a lot on the line.
First-place New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) dug deep and avoided a catastrophic loss on Wednesday night. The Lobos trailed 39-29 at home, outscoring Wyoming 42-28 (11-14, 4-10) over the final 20 minutes for the four-point victory. New Mexico junior point guard, a former California Mr. Basketball honoree at Corona Centennial High, led the charge in the victory. He finished with 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.
San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) and Boise State (17-7, 9-4) will be Saturday’s featured game in the conference. The Aztecs handled Boise State 76-68 during an early January visit to Boise.
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 71-67 home victory over Wyoming (Wednesday)
Season record: 21-4, 13-1
Analysis: The Pit, home of New Mexico hoops, will be a wild scene on Sunday. The Lobos have a large opportunity for a quality win and the chance to build a two-game lead in the conference standings. They barely survived Wednesday’s look-ahead game when Wyoming gave the Lobos a scare.
Up next: Sunday vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
2. Utah State
Last result: 93-85 home victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)
Season record: 22-3, 12-2
Analysis: The Aggies held serve at home against Colorado State this week, giving them an extra leading into Sunday’s showdown in New Mexico. Utah State was embarrassed by the Lobos at home earlier this season and will be out for revenge.
Up next: Sunday at New Mexico, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
3. Boise State
Last result: 79-52 home victory over San Jose State (Feb. 7)
Season record: 17-7, 9-4
Analysis: Boise State will enter Saturday’s game on a four-game winning streak, three of which have come by double digits. Three of their next four games will be against San Diego State, New Mexico and Utah State.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. Colorado State
Last result: 93-85 road loss at Utah State (Tuesday)
Season record: 15-9, 9-4
Analysis: Colorado State’s last three losses have come on the road against San Diego State, New Mexico and Utah State. With four home games and a favorable road slate, the Rams have a chance to make a run higher in the league standings.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
5. San Diego State
Last result: 69-66 road win at San Jose State (Tuesday)
Season record: 16-6, 9-4
Analysis: San Diego State pulled out a huge run after halftime to erase a 17-point deficit. Taking care of business against Boise State and Fresno State is at the top of their list over the next few days.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
6. Nevada
Last result: 94-69 home victory over Fresno State (Monday)
Season record: 14-10, 6-7
Analysis: Nevada’s offense has come around, leading to a three-game winning streak. With trips to San Jose State and Colorado State coming up over the next five days, we’ll see if the Aztecs can make a move to the top half of the league standings.
Up next: Friday at San Jose State, 8 p.m., FS1
7. UNLV
Last result: 77-52 home win over Air Force (Tuesday)
Season record: 13-12, 7-7
Analysis: The Runnin’ Rebels ended a five-game losing streak with wins over Wyoming and Air Force this week. They’ll head to Fresno State on Saturday before getting a week off to prep for Colorado State. Dedan Thomas continues to be one of the West Coast's top point guards.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
8. San Jose State
Last result: 69-66 home loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)
Season record: 12-14, 5-9
Analysis: San Jose State continues to play well at home. The Spartans handed New Mexico their only league loss of the season a month ago and took a 17-point halftime lead against San Diego State on Tuesday before losing by three. Beating Nevada on Friday night would keep the dream alive for a top-half finish in the league.
Up next: Friday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
9. Wyoming
Last result: 71-67 road loss at New Mexico (Wednesday)
Season record: 11-14, 4-10
Analysis: Since the start of the month, Wyoming has lost to San Diego State by two, Utah State by four and New Mexico by four. They’ll look to finally complete an upset with a short trip to Colorado State on Saturday.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 94-69 road loss at Nevada (Monday)
Season record: 5-20, 1-13
Analysis: Fresno State has lost 13 of their past 14 games, beating Air Force by nine points in mid-January. They’ll aim to ruin opponents’ seasons over the final month, starting with UNLV this weekend.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 77-52 loss at UNLV (Tuesday)
Season record: 3-22, 0-14
Analysis: Air Force has dropped 15 straight games dating back to December 16. In January, they dropped a buzzer-beater to San Diego State in overtime, 77-76. They’ll have this weekend off, looking to play spoiler at Wyoming on Tuesday.
Up next: Feb. 18 at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network
