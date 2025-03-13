How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. Boise State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State (21-8, 14-6) gets the postseason started on Thursday afternoon and will be challenged right from the beginning.
Finishing in fourth place in the Mountain West Conference regular season standings, the Aztecs received a bye into the quarterfinal round and will take on five-seed Boise State to start the conference tournament. The Aztecs swept both regular season meetings from the Broncos and were one of just two teams to win in Boise this season.
Boise State (22-9, 14-6) put together a late season run in league play, winning nine of 10 games before falling in last Friday’s regular season finale at home against Colorado State. The Broncos sit squarely on the bubble according to many college basketball bracketologists.
The Broncos had several players earn postseason honors, led by senior forward Tyson Degenhart’s inclusion on the All-Mountain West first team. Senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas earned a spot on the second team while junior forward Javan Buchanan was named sixth man of the year in the conference.
While San Diego State did not have any players named to the first team, Aztec guards Nick Boyd and Miles Byrd were both named to the All-Mountain West second team. Redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath doubled up on the awards, earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Gwath, who has missed the past four games after being injured against Utah State, appears closer to returning. Head coach Brian Dutcher listed Gwath as day-to-day while speaking with members of the media on Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego State enters Thursday’s matchup having won 17 consecutive quarterfinal round games in the Mountain West Conference tournament.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC tournament matchup with Boise State.
San Diego State vs. Boise State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State takes on Boise State in the Mountain West Conference tournament
When: 2:30 p.m. Pacific time | Thursday, March 13
Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Boise State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 50.5 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 70, Boise State 67
