How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State and Colorado State will meet for the second time in three weeks on Saturday night.
Tipoff between the Aztecs (15-5, 8-3) and the Rams (14-8, 8-3) is set for 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
In their previous matchup at Viejas Arena, San Diego State led by six points at halftime on their way to a 75-60 win on January 14. Standout sophomore Miles Byrd finished with a career-high 25 points in that matchup, knocking down five three-pointers and grabbing seven steals.
Colorado State saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday with an 87-65 loss to New Mexico in Albuquerque. The Rams are 8-2 at home on the season and have won four straight games at Moby Arena entering Saturday night.
Colorado State is fifth in the Mountain West in scoring at 73.7 points per game and fourth defensively, allowing 68.6 points per game. Conversely, San Diego State is eighth in the league on offense, averaging 71.6 points per game. The Aztecs are on top defensively, allowing 62.9 points per game, nearly three points less than second-place Boise State.
San Diego State has been off for the past week after defeating Wyoming at home last Saturday.
“We took Sunday and Monday off to rest them a little bit,” San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher said of how the Aztecs utilized the past week. “We added a few things, we worked on some fundamentals that we have to get better at, at the defensive end.”
San Diego State’s leading scorer Miles Byrd was honored earlier in the week as one of 10 candidates for the Julius Erving Award, presented to the nation’s top small forward annually.
“To have Miles up for the (Julius Erving Award) is very cool,” Dutcher said. It’s because we’re winning and the program we have here and the players we have here so I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Colorado State.
San Diego State vs. Colorado State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: Colorado State hosts San Diego State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Moby Arena | Fort Collins, Colorado
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 51.2 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 63, Colorado State 60
