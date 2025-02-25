How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State returns home on Tuesday night for a matchup against reigning Mountain West Conference tournament champion New Mexico.
The Lobos (23-4, 13-3) had their eight-game winning streak snapped last time out, losing at Boise State last Wednesday. They’ve got the upper hand in the Mountain West regular season standings but still have difficult road games against San Diego State and Nevada.
Junior guard Donovan Dent leads the Lobos attack at 20 points and seven assists per game. He’s complimented by Nelly Junior Joseph and Tru Washington who both average double digits. The Lobos are looking for their first season sweep over the Aztecs since the 2016-17 season.
San Diego State (18-7, 11-5) enters having won seven of their past nine games, dropping road games to Utah State and Colorado State over that stretch. The Aztecs continue to inch closer to the NCAA tournament according to bracket projections. An early season victory over Houston on a neutral court in Las Vegas is a big key for the Aztecs.
Point guard Nick Boyd has led San Diego State of late, scoring 15 points or more in four straight games. The Aztecs would love to get Miles Byrd back on track from the perimeter. The talented redshirt sophomore wing hasn’t eclipsed 13 points in a game over the past month and is shooting 9-49 from three-point range during that stretch.
Redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath, who has emerged as a star for the Aztecs this season, left Saturday’s game in the early minutes with a knee injury. According to reports, the big man has a hyperextended knee though his status to return to the court is unknown.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with New Mexico.
San Diego State vs. New Mexico TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State hosts New Mexico for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Tuesday, Feb. 25
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico
TV channel: Fox Sports 1
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 62.3 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 70, New Mexico 67
