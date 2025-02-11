How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. San Jose State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State will finish up their two-game road trip with a game at San Jose State on Tuesday night. The Aztecs and Spartans met at Viejas Arena two weeks ago with San Diego State edging out San Jose State, 71-68.
Tipoff between the Aztecs (15-6, 8-4) and the Spartans (12-13, 5-8) is set for 8 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose.
In their previous matchup, San Jose State jumped out to a 33-12 lead on the Aztecs and led 41-29 at halftime. San Diego State faced a 57-41 deficit with 12:22 to play before closing out the game on a 30-11 run to seal the three-point victory.
San Jose State senior guard Josh Uduje was a key to the first matchup, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds and four steals while connecting on five of nine shots from three-point range. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday morning that Uduje will miss tonight’s game due to elbow and back injuries. A veteran of 124 games over the past four seasons, Uduje has started all 25 games for the Spartans this season, averaging 16.4 points per game.
Since joining the Mountain West, San Diego State holds a 20-1 record against San Jose State including a 7-1 mark against the Spartans at their current home in the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
San Diego State redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath blocked two shots in Saturday’s game against Colorado State, breaking the freshman shot block record previously set by Skylar Spencer in 2012-13.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Colorado State.
San Diego State vs. San Jose State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Jose State hosts San Diego State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, California
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 79.6 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 70, Colorado State 63
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- What San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said about offensive personnel, transfer portal, recruiting class
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.