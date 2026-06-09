Incoming San Diego State guard turns heads at Adidas Eurocamp

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs have fully embraced the European wave in college basketball, bringing in a trio of international stars to compete for the program in the first year of the new-look Pac-12.

Italian guard David Torresani is the lone backcourt addition from overseas, and he has the potential to be an impact player right away for the Aztecs in 2026-27.

The 6'2 guard recently participated in the Adidas Eurocamp, which took place June 5-7 in Treviso, Italy, making it a homecoming for Torresani after he played in Treviso with Nutribullet the past four years.

Torresani was listed by ESPN scout Paul Biancardi as one of the standouts from Day 3 of the event, and for good reason. Wearing No. 24 and serving as team captain, Torresani played 20 minutes for Team Eurocamp against the NBL Next Starts and dropped a team-high 12 points with five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one blocked shot while shooting 3-4 on two-pointers and 2-5 from three.

Notables from Day 3.

Adidas Eurocamp:



Emmanuel Ahamefule

Lucai Anderson

Pavle Backo

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje

Arturas Butajevas

Maks Ciperle

Oscar Cluff

Dash Daniels

Jalen Davis

Stefan Joksimovic

Mate Khatiashvili

Leonard Kroger

Max Mackinnon

Josiah Rose… pic.twitter.com/FPKYbpYvPi — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) June 8, 2026

The Italian guard was effective on Day 1 as well, posting 11 points with one assist in 17 minutes, while shooting 3-5 from three and 2-2 from the free throw line in an 81-66 win over 3SSB Select.

Fit with San Diego State

The Aztecs brought Torresani in to compete right away for minutes in an entirely new look backcourt, following the graduations of Reese Waters and Sean Newman and the transfer departures of Miles Byrd (Providence) and BJ Davis (Creighton). The need for Torresani grew even larger when Rice transfer Nick Anderson - widely considered Dutcher's biggest addition of the offseason - suffered a knee injury that will take him out for the entire 2026-27 season.

SDSU will need Torresani to play big minutes alongside returners Elzie Harrington and Latrell Davis, as well as transfer additions Chance Gladden (Boston) and Isaiah Sy (Oregon State) and incoming freshman Zach White.

Torresani is a knockdown three-point shooter who drilled 37.9% of his attempts last season with Treviso, averaging 7.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game in Italy's top league.

Playing against similarly aged competition in the FIBA U20 European Championship, Torresani averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The 6'2 guard joins Croatia's Luka Skoric and fellow Italian Luca Vincini as international newcomers for the Aztecs, who are looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last year for the first time since 2019, Dutcher's second year at the helm.