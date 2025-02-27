San Diego State Aztecs

Mountain West basketball power rankings: San Diego State still in the mix for conference title

San Diego State is one of five teams alive for the Mountain West Conference regular season title

Bodie De Silva

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Christian Tucker (22) during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Christian Tucker (22) during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
With a chance to take over the Mountain West Conference regular season standings on Wednesday night, Utah State came up short at Boise State. Just like New Mexico fared a week before, Boise State held serve at home as they try to improve their resume for the postseason.

Five teams remain separated by two games as the Mountain West regular season enters its final portion of the year.

Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings. 

All times listed are Pacific Standard Time

1. New Mexico

Last result: 73-65 road loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)

Season record: 22-6, 14-3

Analysis: New Mexico has lost consecutive games for the first time all season. Three winnable games remain for the Lobos to claim their first regular season conference title in more than a decade.

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 11 a.m., Mountain West Network

2. Utah State

Last result: 82-65 road loss at Boise State (Wednesday)

Season record: 24-5, 14-4

Analysis: The Aggies have dropped consecutive road games and will stay on the road at Colorado State on Saturday. Two wins are needed if they have hopes to share the regular season conference title.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1

3. San Diego State

Last result: 73-65 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)

Season record: 19-7, 12-5

Analysis: Nick Boyd continues to lead the Aztec offense, finishing as the top scorer in five straight games. Difficult road games loom against Wyoming and UNLV before the Aztecs close out the season against Nevada.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

4. Boise State 

Last result: 86-78 home victory over New Mexico (Wednesday)

Season record: 20-8, 12-5

Analysis: Boise State has bounced back from their loss at San Diego State with impressive victories over New Mexico, Nevada and Utah State. They’ll head to Fresno State and Air Force before senior night looms against Colorado State.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network

5. Colorado State

Last result: 77-55 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Season record: 19-9, 13-4

Analysis: The Rams have won 10 of their past 12 games, losing at New Mexico and Utah State during that stretch. They can pass Utah State in the standings with a victory on Saturday.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1 

6. Nevada

Last result: 84-61 home win vs. Wyoming (Tuesday)

Season record: 16-12, 8-9

Analysis: The Wolfpack bounced back from a one-point loss to Boise State with a blowout of Wyoming. They’ve won five of their last seven games heading into Friday’s rivalry game.

Up next: Friday at UNLV, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

7. UNLV

Last result: 77-71 road win at San Jose State (Tuesday)

Season record: 15-13, 9-8

Analysis: The Runnin’ Rebs have taken advantage of their recent schedule, winning four of their past five. It’ll get tougher with Nevada, San Diego State and New Mexico to finish out the season.

Up next: Friday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1 

8. San Jose State

Last result: 77-71 home loss against UNLV (Tuesday)

Season record: 13-17, 6-12

Analysis: After a stretch of three wins in four games, the Spartans have lost five of their past six games. They’ll be off this weekend, finishing up the regular season slate against Colorado State and Fresno State next week.

Up next: Tuesday at Colorado State, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

9. Wyoming 

Last result: 84-61 road loss at Nevada (Tuesday)

Season record: 12-17, 5-13

Analysis: Wyoming’s two wins over the past month have come against Air Force and Fresno State at home. They’ll finish out the regular season at Fresno State on Tuesday.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

10. Air Force

Last result: 77-55 road loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)

Season record: 4-24, 1-16

Analysis: The Falcons picked up their first win in nearly three months, beating Fresno State in overtime. They followed it up with a loss at Colorado State and face three of the conference’s four best teams to close out the regular season.

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 11 a.m., Mountain West Network 

11. Fresno State

Last result: 72-69 road loss at Air Force in overtime (Saturday)

Season record: 5-23, 1-16

Analysis: Fresno State battled at Air Force before falling in overtime to split the season series with the Falcons. They’ll get consecutive home games before finishing the season at San Jose State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 4 p.m., Mountain West Network

