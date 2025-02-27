NCAA Tournament projections: San Diego State avoids first round play-in game
San Diego State has won eight of their past 10 games as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season winds down. The Aztecs have games scheduled at Wyoming and UNLV and a home date with Nevada over the final nine days of the conference season.
According to CBS Sports’ most recent NCAA tournament bracket prediction, San Diego State currently sits as a 10-seed in the South region. The Aztecs would currently be slated to play seven-seed Maryland in Wichita with Texas A&M (2) and Montana (15) on the other side of the quadrant.
San Diego State’s win over New Mexico on Tuesday, their first full game without Magoon Gwath, gave the tournament committee another look at a team poised to make their fifth straight March Madness appearance.
New Mexico, currently projected as an 8-seed in the bracket according to CBS Sports, leads the Mountain West regular season standings by a half-game with three games left to play. Utah State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Boise State are all bunched up behind the Lobos, all within two games. The Lobos are currently projected to face 9-seed Gonzaga with the winner likely to play top-seeded Auburn.
Utah State won last season’s Mountain West regular season standings and remains alive heading into the final week of this year’s regular season. The Aggies are currently projected as an 8-seed in the East Region, taking on 9-seed Vanderbilt. The winner would likely see top-seeded Duke in Raleigh. Utah State missed an opportunity to take the lead in the league standings last night against Boise State and now faces another tough game at Colorado State on Saturday.
Boise State has been on a run in conference play, winning seven of their past eight games that includes home victories against New Mexico and Utah State. The Broncos remain among the first four teams out of the tournament according to CBS Sports. That group includes Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.
San Diego State’s trip to Las Vegas for the Players ERA event early in the season likely will help the Aztecs as they fight for a postseason berth. The Aztecs took on Creighton, Oregon and Houston, beating the Blue Jays and Cougars. All three are projected as locks for the NCAA tournament with Houston still in the mix to grab a coveted one-seed.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.