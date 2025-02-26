NET Rankings update: San Diego State remains inside top 50
San Diego State got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night, beating New Mexico 73-65 to earn a split with the Lobos in their season series.
The Aztecs come in at No. 49 in the updated NET Rankings on Wednesday, used by the NCAA tournament committee to help seed the field come Selection Sunday. The Aztecs have moved down one spot over the past week, splitting games against New Mexico and Utah State.
Utah State, who wrapped up a season sweep of San Diego State on Saturday, remains the top Mountain West team according to the rankings. The Aggies sit at No. 33 ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown on the road against Boise State.
Boise State, a team who’s hovered around the NCAA tournament bubble for recent weeks, has won six of their past seven games including back-to-back wins over New Mexico and Nevada. The Broncos are 12-1 at home and have strong shot to win their final four regular season games with home dates against Utah State and Colorado State on the calendar.
Following last night’s loss to San Diego State, New Mexico is suddenly in jeopardy of closing out the Mountain West regular season championship. The Lobos have dropped consecutive games to the Aztecs and Boise State and now sit in a first-place tie with Utah State. Colorado State sits one game behind, and San Diego State is two games behind. Tonight’s battle between Utah State and Boise State will either give the Aggies the outright conference lead or pull Boise State into a tie with San Diego State.
Playing without standout forward Magoon Gwath on Tuesday night, San Diego State used a collective effort from their forwards to help slow down New Mexico. Guards Donovan Dent and Jovan Milicevic combined for 42 points while the rest of the Lobos were held to 7-45 shooting for the game.
Senior guard Nick Boyd continued to lead the way for San Diego State, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Miles Byrd contributed on both sides of the floor with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block while the Aztecs got contributions from three forwards in the absence of Gwath. Starters Miles Heide and Jared Coleman-Jones combined for 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Pharoah Compton had eight points and three rebounds off the bench.
