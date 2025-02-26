Nick Boyd, San Diego State contain New Mexico: 3 takeaways
San Diego State added to their resume on Tuesday night, controlling the game throughout in a 73-65 victory over New Mexico at Viejas Arena.
The Aztecs, on the NCAA tournament bubble according to many bracketologists, held serve against the Lobos at home to split the season series. San Diego State had four players in double figures on Tuesday, led by Nick Boyd’s 17 points.
New Mexico entered the night on top of the Mountain West Conference regular season standings but now falls into a tie with Utah State atop the conference. The Aggies have a challenge of their own on Wednesday night when they travel to Boise State.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s victory over New Mexico.
BOYD AND BYRD LEAD THE WAY
Nick Boyd has helped carry San Diego State during their recent run, leading the team in points in four straight games. On Tuesday, redshirt sophomore wing Miles Byrd paired up with Boyd to lead the Aztecs over the Mountain West’s top team.
The duo combined for 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, registering a key win as the regular season comes to a close. Byrd had struggled with his shooting over the past month and showed signs of getting out of that slump on Tuesday. He knocked down two of six three-point attempts and made all five free throw attempts, giving a glimpse of the player that led the Aztecs for the first half of the season. Byrd also grabbed three steals and blocked a shot, showcasing San Diego State’s elite defense.
FORWARDS STEP UP IN GWATH’S ABSENCE
Playing their first full game of the season without Magoon Gwath, San Diego State got significant contributions from several big men on Tuesday night.
Jared Coleman-Jones and Miles Heide occupied the two starting spots in the lineup and delivered. They combined for 22 points on 10-17 shooting and had 10 rebounds and four blocks, helping fill the shot-blocking void of Magoon Gwath.
Forward Pharaoh Compton brought energy off the bench including a left-handed poster dunk during a San Diego State scoring run. The freshman from Las Vegas had eight points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes to help fill the gap without Gwath.
NO STOPPING DONOVAN DENT
Playing alongside five-star guards Jared McCain and Kylan Boswell at Corona Centennial High, Donovan Dent may have been overlooked by high-major college basketball coaches. He can’t be overlooked anymore.
The presumptive Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, Dent continued his run on Tuesday night despite coming up short against the Aztecs. He finished the night with 26 points and seven assists, committing just one turnover in 38 minutes on the floor.
