Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolfpack MWC men's basketball
San Diego State (20-8, 13-6) will play their final home game of the season on Saturday night, hosting Nevada in the finale of the Mountain West Conference regular season.
Hovering around the bubble as one of the final teams in the NCAA tournament according to several bracketologists, San Diego State would do well to close out the regular season with a win on Saturday night. The Aztecs have clinched their spot in the Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinal round. They’ll begin their run in Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.
San Diego State dropped Tuesday’s matchup at UNLV despite getting a combined 34 points from Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd. The Aztecs led 34-32 at halftime but allowed the Runnin’ Rebels to shoot 65 percent in the second half, losing 74-67. UNLV made 12 of their 24 three-point attempts. Sixth-year senior Julian Rishwain scored a career high 26 points, making six of his nine shots from deep.
Nevada has lost four of their past five games entering Saturday. The Wolfpack dropped Tuesday’s home final against New Mexico, 71-67. They’ll be the seven-seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Notable trends:
- Nevada is 1-4 against the spread over their past five games.
- The total has gone over in six of Nevada’s past nine games.
- Nevada is 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games against San Diego State.
- Nevada has lost 11 of their past 13 games against San Diego State.
- Nevada has failed to cover the spread in five of their past seven road games.
- Nevada has lost 12 straight road games against San Diego State.
- San Diego State is 4-8 against the spread over their past 12 games.
- The total has gone over in four of San Diego State’s past five games.
- San Diego State has won eight of their past 11 games.
- The total has gone under in six of San Diego State’s last eight Saturday home games.
Trends courtesy of OddsShark and TeamRankings
San Diego State vs. Nevada Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -6.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 131.5 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-270), Nevada (+215)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (11-16), Nevada (14-16)
Game time: Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.