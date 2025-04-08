San Diego State transfer Demarshay Johnson Jr. commits to Long Beach State
Shortly after the college basketball transfer portal opened on March 24, San Diego State saw four members from this past season’s team enter.
Starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath were the first to enter the transfer portal before walk-on Cam Lawin joined next. Senior forward Demarshay Johnson Jr. was the next to join the mix and as of now the latest from the Aztec roster to do so. Boyd has since signed with Wisconsin while Gwath surprised many by withdrawing from the portal, focusing on the NBA Draft process and San Diego State. Johnson Jr. has also found his next home, making a short trip up the coast to join Long Beach State in the Big West for his final season of eligibility.
A three-star recruit out of Salesian High School in Richmond, California, Johnson Jr. committed to the Aztecs in November of 2020. He enrolled at San Diego State in the summer of 2021 and spent his first season on campus redshirting. During San Diego State’s run to the national title game in 2022-23, Johnson Jr. played in nine games, scoring a career high eight points against Occidental.
Last season, Johnson Jr. played in 16 games off the bench, finishing with six points and 15 rebounds. This year he played in 15 games, scoring 17 points on 8-11 shooting, giving him a total of 40 games over three seasons. Johnson Jr. was one of six Aztecs honored on senior night and was a graduate transfer. Johnson Jr. got lost in the shuffle in San Diego State’s talented front court the past couple seasons, battling for playing time with a group that included Magoon Gwath, Jared Coleman-Jones, Miles Heide and Pharoah Compton this past year.
At Long Beach State, Johnson Jr. will reunite with former San Diego State assistant coach Chris Acker. Acker spent five seasons as an assistant under Brian Dutcher with the Aztecs including three seasons coaching Johnson Jr. He completed his first season as the Long Beach State head coach in 2024-25 and will now add an experienced big man to his lineup next season.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• New Mexico adds Chris Howell from transfer portal
• New Mexico, Eric Olen announce assistant basketball coaches
• Should San Diego State target UConn guard in the transfer portal?
• New Mexico gets commitment from Southern California guard Jake Hall