What Nick Boyd, Miles Heide said after win vs. New Mexico
Playing without star forward Magoon Gwath for the first full game this season, San Diego State found a way to overcome, beating Mountain West leader New Mexico, 73-65.
The Aztecs led for nearly 36 minutes on Tuesday night, winning each half by four points. The Lobos handed the Aztecs their worst loss of the season (62-48) during their matchup in January but were unable to slow down San Diego State this time around.
San Diego State shot 48 percent for the game and knocked down nine of their 21 three-point attempts and spread the wealth with four players finishing in double figures. Point guard Nick Boyd ended his night with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Miles Byrd (13), Jared Coleman-Jones (12) and Miles Heide (10) weren’t fare behind.
Freshman forward Pharaoh Compton provided a boost off the bench with eight points and three rebounds including a thunderous left-handed jam during a first half San Diego State scoring run.
Here’s everything San Diego State’s Nick Boyd and Miles Heide said after the victory.
Nick Boyd—
On the team’s attitude coming into the game:
“It’s an important game. Magoon went down and we are wishing him a speedy recovery. He’s getting well and we look forward to having him back soon. The guys just stepped up. There was urgency and we were desperate. If we keep that attitude, the sky is the limit.”
On the gravity of this win:
“I’m feeling excited. I feel excited for my team. I’m grateful for my teammates. We had a gut punch down in Utah and to respond in this fashion and play with this much energy and focus is a step in the right direction.”
Miles Heide—
On his pass to Jared Coleman-Jones ending with a big and-one basket late in the game:
“I heard the shot clock and knew I had to either get a shot off quickly or find someone quick. I saw Jared cutting from the corner and gave it to him. I was surprised he got the shot fake off before the buzzer went off.”
On the key to slowing Nelly Junior Joseph:
“Our game plan was to limit his touches and avoid him getting paint touches. This was the biggest thing. Our guards did that as well. That was the biggest key for us.”
