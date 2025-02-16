What San Diego State’s Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney said after win vs. Boise State
San Diego State showcased their top-flight defense on Saturday night, using a 14-0 second half run to beat Boise State 64-47 on Saturday night at Viejas Arena.
The Aztecs took a 28-18 halftime lead after limiting Boise State to nine points over the final 15:40 of the first half. Senior guard Nick Boyd scored a career-high 24 points on 10-14 shooting to lead San Diego State’s offensive attack.
Senior guard Wayne McKinney, a transfer from crosstown USD, scored 10 points off the bench, reaching 1,000 career points in the victory.
Standout redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath had eight points, seven rebounds and blocked five of San Diego State’s season-high 10 shots. The Aztecs will remain at home, set to host Fresno State on Tuesday night.
Here’s everything San Diego State guards Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney said after the victory.
Wayne McKinney
On reaching 1,000 career points:
“It means everything with all my hard work and everything I’ve been through. It’s an honor to be able to do that in front of the home crowd. I worked hard for this. It’s a blessing to hit that milestone.”
On the team’s defensive performance:
“When I came here, I wondered why the defense is so good, but then I went to my first couple of workouts, and I realized. We are learning that we have to go out there, keep blocking shots and cleaning up our mistakes. That’s what makes us so different.”
Nick Boyd
On Magoon Gwath:
“I knew he was going to block it, but I didn’t know he was going to pin it like that and grab the rebound. That was awesome. It was crazy. Five blocks and a key bucket in the second half right there to make that catch and finish it as a freshman, he just keeps growing. We need him if we want to make a run.”
On being aggressive and driving to the basket:
“I had kind of been struggling in the conference just trying to get my footing in terms of when to pass and when to shoot. During that second half at San Jose State, I decided to be aggressive. I did the same thing tonight and took what the game gave me. If I go to score, they will collapse, or there will be an opening. If they collapse, I can make the pass.”
