San Diego State fails to crack AP Top 25 despite 6-1 record, 5-game winning streak
San Diego State’s 6-1 record and five-game winning streak weren’t enough to sway voters in the two major polls much beyond the few votes they’ve been getting the last few weeks.
The Aztecs picked up 14 points in the Associated Press poll on Sunday, up from seven points the week before. That’s essentially No. 31 in the country, which is where they checked in last week.
SDSU appeared on just six of 66 ballots in the AP poll, with the highest being No. 20 by Stephen Means of Cleveland.com.
The Aztecs also had 14 points in the Coaches Poll, the Aztecs had four points, up from one point the week before, and remained at the equivalent of No. 34.
Coach Sean Lewis lobbied for the Aztecs after an impressive 23-0 win at Fresno State on Saturday.
Asked if the Aztecs should be ranked, he said: “Hell yeah. Again, right, like if we're talking about it as a voter, right? Who are the top 25 teams in the country? We're one of them, right? People have been taking notice. We've been receiving more and more votes like, "Hey, 6-1, bowl eligible, big rivalry win. Show me 24 other teams that are better than us. I’ll wait.”
Why this matters
The Aztecs continued their resurgence in Lewis’ second season as head coach with the big win at Fresno State, which was keyed by another impressive performance by the defense. SDSU is bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.
At 6-1, the Aztecs have won three more games than they did all of last season. The shutout in their longest-running rivalry was their third of the season.
At 3-0 in the Mountain West, they trail just Boise State (6-2, 4-0). Boise State had one point in the Coaches Poll, but disappeared from the AP poll. UNLV, which was routed by BSU a week ago, has six points in the Coaches Poll coming off a bye week.
What’s next
The Aztecs return to Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in a month to host Wyoming (4-4, 2-2) on Saturday at 4 p..m. The Cowboys beat Colorado State 28-0 on Saturday. SDSU beat the Rams 45-24 in the last home game, on Oct. 3.
After Wyoming, the Aztecs visit Hawaii, host Boise State and San Jose State, and finish on the road at New Mexico.
SDSU misses UNLV this season.
Poll history
The Aztecs were last ranked in the AP Top 25 in 2021, when they were in the AP Top 25 for a total of seven weeks. Their highest ranking was No. 19 and they were No. 25 in the final poll. They finished that season with a school-best 12-2 record.
Before 2021, the Aztecs were ranked for stretches during the 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons.