San Diego State player named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list
Another San Diego State defensive player is up for an award.
Linebacker Tano Letuli was named to the 2025 watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
There are 81 players on the initial list, which is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Aztecs edge rusher Trey White has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for most outstanding defensive player and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for national defensive player of the year.
Who is Tano Letuli?
Letuli is a San Diego native who played at Cathedral Catholic High School. He was named a preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection at last month’s MW Media Days in Las Vegas after leading the Aztecs with 70 tackles, despite missing two games with a broken hand.
Letuli, an honorable mention pick in 2024, was a team captain last year, along with edge rusher Trey White. They were the first underclassmen captains at San Diego State since Kevin O’Connell in 2005.
Letuli has also been named a preseason first-team all-MW pick by Phil Steele Magazine, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports, College Football Network and Sports Info Solutions.
What is the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award?
The 2025 Watch List was compiled based on past performance and potential for the upcoming season. Additional players will be added to the Watch List as the year unfolds.
The finalists and winner will be selected by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee that includes former players such as Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson, Kevin Mawae, Manti Te’o and former coaches such as Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil.
The five finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 9 with the winner announced on Dec. 16. The award presentation will be held Jan. 17, 2026, during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner and will be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 16.
Who are the former winners?
Oregon’s Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the award in 2014. The other winners have been Notre Dame’s Ronnie Stanley, Colorado’s Sefo Liufau, Washington State’s Hercules Mata`afa, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (2018 and 2019), Oregon’s Penei Sewell (shared award with Tagovailoa in 2019), USC’s Talanoa Hufanga and Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson in 2020, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa in 2023, and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
Up next
Letuli and the Aztecs open the season at home against Stony Brook on Aug. 28.