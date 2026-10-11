Who will start at quarterback for San Diego State against Fresno State?

The whispers first started after San Diego State senior quarterback Jayden Denegal was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau with less than six minutes left in a 41-16 blowout loss at Toledo two weeks ago.

Was the change temporary, or would Trudeau start the next game?

The change was temporary. Denegal remained the starter and helped get the Aztecs through a stirring 31-29 home win against Texas State in the Pac-12 opener.

But Denegal was benched again during an ugly 66-14 loss at Oregon State on Saturday as the offense continues to languish.

This time, there might be a change.

Afterward, Lewis said he was “embarrassed,” apologized to the fans and said “everything’s going to be on the table” as the Aztecs (2-4, 1-1 Pac-12) stagger into a home game against longtime rival Fresno State.

Sean Lewis leaves the door open to a quarterback change

The Lewis postgame news conference that SDSU posted on its YouTube channel after the game lasted just 35 seconds. Lewis basically reiterated what he said during his postgame interview with San Diego Sports 760 radio.

The key phrase that he used in both interviews was finding the right players “that care.”

“All things are on the table as we go forward. We’re going to find the right guys that care, that do a great job in practice and know the details of the plan so we can go out and execute and play at a much higher level than what we did tonight. I mean, clearly that was not it,” Lewis said in the clip posted by the school.

Asked specifically during the radio interview about Denegal’s play, Lewis said: “We’ve got to assess every single position. There’s been significant inconsistency at that really important spot. So, we'll assess and we’ll evaluate everything and make the best decision that we can to put our team in the best position to be successful, including at the quarterback spot.”

Who are San Diego State's quarterback options?

Denegal has struggled all season to get the passing game going. He was only 5 of 19 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions, against the Beavers.

With the Aztecs down 52-7, Trudeau replaced Denegal and just a few plays later threw an interception that set up another Beavers score.

Trudeau was 4 of 8 for 13 yards.

Denegal is the only experienced quarterback on the roster. Last year’s backup, Bert Emanuel Jr., switched to wide receiver in the most-hyped development of the offseason.

But he hasn’t been a factor, either. He was targeted just twice Saturday and didn’t have a reception. He has only six catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns in five games. He wasn’t spotted on the sideline during the Toledo game, raising questions about whether he was one of the more than a dozen players brought down by a mumps outbreak.

Trudeau, who also was used briefly in a 28-10 loss at UCLA on Sept. 12, is 8 of 14 for 66 yards in three appearances, with one touchdown and one interception.

The only other quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshman Stone Saunders, who transferred from Kentucky, and freshman Brady Campbell, a member of the 2026 early signing class.

Saunders broke his collarbone in the season-opening win against Portland State and it’s not known when he might return.

Lewis takes responsibility for Oregon State loss

Lewis said he was “embarrassed that we put our name on that, that we represented our university in that way. So, again, apologize, but we're going to work hard. We're going to roll our sleeves up. No excuses. That's on me. It's my responsibility. And we got to play a heck of a lot better.”

Up next

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Fresno State, which is coming off a 38-31 loss to Boise State.