How To Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament, Winner's Bracket, No. 10-Seed South Carolina Vs. No. 11-Seed LSU
Having won each of their first two games of the SEC Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2004, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves in rarely charted waters, being in the winners' bracket with a chance to effectively clinch a spot in the semifinals. To put themselves in that position, they'll have to tangle with a red-hot LSU Tigers squad who, despite coming into the tournament as the No. 11 seed, have outscored their first two Tournament opponents 20-1 and won four out of their last six regular-season series.
Unlike Alabama and Arkansas, LSU isn't a team Mark Kington's squad hasn't faced this season but did play three times in 2023, so there's familiarity between these teams. One of the reasons for Carolina's SEC Tournament success to this point has been their offense putting runs on the board early in games. The Gamecocks will have to find a way to accomplish that feat again against the Tigers, who, because of how their first two games played out, have only used four pitchers thus far in Hoover.
LSU isn't a team that scored runs in bunches in conference play (tied for the third-worst mark in that respective category with 157), but they're capable of putting runs on the board with one swing, ranking 5th, 7th, and 6th in the league in doubles, triples, and home runs. The Tigers, however, are respectable on the mound, compiling the fourth-lowest opposing batting average allowed in conference play, and ranking third in strikeouts in that same stretch (first in strikeouts looking).
Heading into day three of action, South Carolina is beginning to run low on available arms after Eli Jones, Ty Good, and Garrett Gainey all had long outings against Arkansas. Pitchers like Tyler Pitzer, Connor McCreery, Parker Marlatt, Jake McCoy, and Roman Kimball will be available, and potentially Dylan Eskew or Chris Veach being ready for short-term action if needed.
How To Watch: No. 10 seed South Carolina Vs. No. 2 seed LSU
- Gameday: Thursday, May 23rd, 2024
- Venue: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (Hoover, AL)
- Game time: Sometime around 5:30 PM ET depending on end time of second game in losers bracket
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
