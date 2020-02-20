GamecockDigest
Baseball Wins Fourth Straight in a 14-3 Victory over Presbyterian

University of South Carolina Athletics

The University of South Carolina baseball team plated runs in five of its eight innings and Thomas Farr struck out five in 4.2 innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated Presbyterian, 14-3, Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Six Gamecocks had mulit-hit games, led by George Callil's 3-for-4 day. Braylen Wimmer, Noah Campbell, Bryant Bowen, Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers each had a pair of hits in the 15-hit outburst. Campbell drove in four runs while Eyster had a pair of RBI.

Carolina put up a pair in the first on an RBI groundout from Wes Clarke and a run-scoring single from Eyster. The Gamecocks made it 6-0 in the second as Wimmer brought in a run on a groundout, Callil scored on a wild pitch, Wimmer scored on a throwing error via a steal by Campbell and Clarke hit a sacrifice fly to left that brought in Campbell.

Campbell drove in a pair in the third on a single up the middle. Myers also brought in a run on an infield single and the Gamecocks led 9-0 after three.

Presbyterian plated a pair in the fifth, but Carolina came right back with four in the bottom of the frame. Campbell tripled to center to score two while Bowen and Eyster had an RBI apiece.

The Gamecocks ended the scoring in the seventh on Brady Allen's single to center.

Farr allowed three hits and two runs with two walks in his 64-pitch outing, earning the win on the pitch count. TJ Shook struck out the side in the eighth while Graham Lawson had a pair of punchouts in 1.2 innings.

