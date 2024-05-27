Gamecock Digest

Where The Final NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections Have The South Carolina Gamecocks

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) greets catcher Cole Messina (19) after both scored on a single by infielder Parker Noland (11) during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
It's officially selection Monday for South Carolina's baseball team, meaning that the Gamecocks will soon find out where they'll be heading in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament. It's a day that caps a three-week period that could best be described as a rollercoaster ride for Mark Kingston's squad. Before their series against the Georgia Bulldogs, Carolina was projected as regional host. After ending the regular season on a six-game losing skid, the Gamecocks were on the bubble.

Now, after an SEC Tournament run that saw Kingston's team make it to the semifinals, where they lost in extra innings to the LSU Tigers, the two major publication authorities on College Baseball, D1Baseball and Baseball America, have come to a partial consensus on South Carolina's postseason projection. Here's where both sites have them going:

D1Baseball: No. 2 seed in Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina | Coastal Carolina & Western Michigan are No. 3 & 4 seeds)

Baseball America: No. 2 seed in Clemson Regional (Coastal Carolina & Penn are No. 3 & 4 seeds)

