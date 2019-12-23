Gamecocks move up in Women's AP Poll

This week saw a shakeup in the AP Women’s Top 25 Poll after Texas upset top-ranked Stanford 69-64 over the weekend.

As a result, Stanford dropped from number one to five overall and UConn earned 19 first place votes to take the top spot.

South Carolina defeated No. 25 South Dakota 73-60 on Sunday to improve to 12-1 on the season and moved up from the five to the four spot. The Gamecocks received one first place vote.

Below are the full rankings with first place votes in parenthesis and overall records.

1. UConn (19) 10-0

2. Oregon (5) 10-1

3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0

4. South Carolina (1) 12-1

5. Stanford 10-1

6. Baylor 9-1

7. Louisville 11-1

8. Florida St. 12-0

9. NC State 11-0

10. UCLA 11-0

11. Texas A & M 11-1

12. Maryland 9-2

13. Kentucky 11-1

14. Indiana 10-2

15. Mississippi St. 11-2

16. DePaul 10-2

17. Gonzaga 11-1

18. Arizona 11-0

19. West Virginia 9-1

20. Arkansas 11-1

21. Missouri St. 9-2

22. Tennessee 9-2

23. Michigan 9-2

24. Miami 8-3

25. Texas 7-4