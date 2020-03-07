GamecockDigest
Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Chaunte'l Powell

The Arkansas Razorbacks trailed by double-digits for most of the game but fought back and defeated Texas A&M 67-66 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. 

They advance to face South Carolina for the third time this season Saturday at 5 p.m.  

According to the SEC: 

  • Arkansas’ 17-point comeback is the second largest in SEC Tournament history (since 2008)
  • Arkansas’ 69 three pointers attempted is the most ever attempted in the first two games of the SEC Tournament and is the fifth-most in any SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
  • Arkansas’ 26 made three pointers is the sixth most in any SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and is the most made in a two-game span in SEC Tournament.

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said the Gamecocks' height has been a problem for them all season and they will try to use their speed to offset. 

"We don't have a really good a answerfor that one. They've really dominated us two times with their size. We'll try to turn it into a track 

meet," he said. "But the problem with doing that against them is t they'repretty good at track meets, too. There's not a weakness they have. We'll have to be on top of our game, hope we can catch them maybe looking past to a championship game or something...They have really established themselves as clearly one 

of the best teams in the country. The size is just part of it It's athletic size, agile size, strong size. They know how to play basketball. They're coached by the Olympic team coach. Got our work cut out for us tomorrow."

