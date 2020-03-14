No Word Yet On How NCAA Will Rectify Basketball's Abrupt End

With conference tournaments underway during the outbreak of COVID-19, the NCAA tried to handle the remainder of postseason as delicately as possible, while still taking action.

The NCAA tournament was originally to be played with limited fan attendance and essential staff before it was canceled entirely.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said to his knowledge that decision is final.

“My understanding is the men’s and women’s NCAA postseason basketball tournament has been canceled,” he said. “Could that change? I can’t answer that question. That would be an NCAA question. Our information has been it’s been canceled.”

Because of the timing in the halt in activities, athletes participating in spring sports will granted a season of competition waiver. No word on whether those who participated in winter sports will receive the same thing, though Tanner said he would be in favor of it.

This leaves many fans with the question of who will be crowned national champion?

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team was the number one team in the nation for most of the season and slated to be the top overall seed in the tournament.

Tanner said it’s too soon to think about what to do in terms of honoring that team for the season they had and the possible championship they would’ve brought back to Columbia, but in his mind they are best team in the country.

The NCAA has entertained the idea of posting the tournament brackets to give teams the satisfaction of seeing where their hard work would’ve landed them.