Cousinard named SEC Freshman of the Week

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina R-freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after two strong games on the hardwood last week. The award, which was announced by the league office on Monday, is the first weekly honor of his career.

Couisnard had a monster week in two Gamecock wins versus Kentucky and Texas A&M. The East Chicago, Ind., native earned the first start of his career versus Kentucky, and not only led the Gamecocks with a season high 26 points in the upset win over the Wildcats, he also hit the game-winning 3-point buzzer beater to clinch the come-from-behind home victory. Couisnard connected on a season high nine made field goals, which included a season best four 3-pointers in the win over the Wildcats, which was Carolina's second top-10 win of the season. Couisnard followed with a 17-point performance in the road win at Texas A&M. He connected on 7-of-13 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers, which helped propel the Gamecocks to tie a school record with 16 made from beyond the arc vs. the Aggies.

South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday when it travels to face No. 16 Auburn. Tip time versus the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Dawn Staley previews Gamecocks game against Mississippi State. https://youtu.be/OtcmPhvukHQ

Chaunte'l Powell

Kansas City to play in first Super Bowl since 1970. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/01/19/chiefs-beat-titans-advance-to-super-bowl-since-1970

Chaunte'l Powell

Mississippi State expects crowd at Colonial Life Arena to make things challenging

Bulldogs' head coach Vic Schaefer said the South Carolina crowd will provide a challenge for he and his young players this Monday.

Chaunte'l Powell

The Gamecocks move on to face another ranked opponent in No. 4 Auburn. Tonight the Tigers fell to Florida. https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1218676994772213761?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Sights and sounds from LSU's championship parade. https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1218641942298402816?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks get hot from behind the arc in win over Aggies

South Carolina cruised to an 81-67 win over Texas A&M thanks to 16 threes.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Behind Enemy Lines: Texas A&M

Fresh off a huge upset win, South Carolina heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M and SI's Cole Thompson breaks down the Aggies.

Chaunte'l Powell

New Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast featuring Chaunte'l Powell to talk women's basketball. 👇🏾👇🏾 https://twitter.com/KAllsep/status/1218226584806658048?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp hires new Special Teams Coordinator

Kyle Krantz has been on staff for the last four years and is now tasked with being the Special Teams Coordinator.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Former Gamecock A'ja Wilson trying her hand at news reporting. https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1217907904675745792?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell