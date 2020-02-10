GamecockDigest
Cousinard earns SEC Player of the Week honors

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina redshirt-freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after averaging 23.5 points per game in a pair of matchups versus Ole Miss and Texas A&M last week. The honor is the second Freshman of the Week award for Couisnard this season.

Couisnard averaged 23.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game versus the Rebels and Aggies. He connected on a season best 9-of-13 attempts at the foul line in Oxford, and hit a trio of 3s as part of his eight made field goals in the game en route to his season high of 28 points. In the home win over the Aggies, Couisnard led Carolina with 19 points, and was again solid at the charity stripe, hitting 7-of-9. With just seconds remaining before the halftime buzzer, Couisnard - who clinched the home win over Kentucky earlier this season with a buzzer beater 3 - sent a long attempt from just inside the half-court line that went in, giving Carolina a 41-23 edge at the break. The Gamecock point guard also dished three assists in each contest.

South Carolina continues SEC action this week when it travels to face Georgia on Wednesday. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET for the conference matchup.

Basketball

Gamecocks to be tested as a program against No. 5 UConn

The Gamecock freshmen, veterans, each head coach Dawn Staley will be tested Monday night against No. 5 UConn

Chaunte'l Powell

Oh Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

After a perfect weekend in the circle, Oh becomes the first Gamecock to win conference honors this season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Harris Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10

It's the second consecutive season the senior guard has made the list.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Duke and UNC rivalry game provides another thriller.

Chaunte'l Powell

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

LsuBengles2503

Penn State reportedly eyeing South Carolina defensive line coach.

Chaunte'l Powell

How the South Carolina 2020 recruiting class stacks up

Desptite a 4-8 finish last year Will Muschamp put together a recruiting class comparable to some of the better ones in program history.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is a officially a Gamecock

The announcement came Thursday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Five Gamecocks invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to start Feb. 23.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

The Gamecocks move to 10-0 in the SEC after the 86-65.

University of South Carolina Athletics