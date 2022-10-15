Skip to main content

Details Released For Garnet & Black Madness

Head coach Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecock's men's basketball team will host a special event later this month due to the reignited interest in the program.
Combining a new head coach with an elite recruit is a recipe for success. Fans know this and are eager to see head coach Lamont Paris and forward GG Jackson in action. The team has the potential to make their first NCAA tournament since the 2017 season when they made the Final Four.

It's clear that the University of South Carolina's athletic department has recognized this and, because of it, announced on Thursday afternoon that they'll be holding an event on October 26th called Garnet and Black Madness, where the team will hold an open scrimmage that's free for the public.

The scrimmage will show fans what South Carolina's men's basketball team will look like, as they added transfers in forward Hayden Brown and guard Meechie Johnson in the offseason. They also signed a promising freshman group, including the homegrown phenom in Jackson, which some outlets project as a potential lottery pick in this next year's NBA draft.

The Gamecocks will follow up this intrasquad scrimmage with an exhibition game against Mars Hill on November 2nd before beginning the season on November 7th, taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Colonial Life Arena.

